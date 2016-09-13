Your browser is out-of-date.

23 eye-candy British entrance halls

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
When it comes to striking home design, we really know what we're doing here in the UK. With fabulous interior designers always striving to create new, funky and eye-catching schemes, there's a plethora of homes out there that will blow your mind as soon as you step inside them, not least because they have an incredible hallway!

The only way to make a truly lasting first impression, how you decorate your hallway is key and if you've been thinking about taking a walk on the wild side, read on. We've found some of the most phenomenal entrances in Britain and know that you're going to be inspired no end.

Let's step inside and take a look…

1. We're green with envy over this emerald delight!

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. You might see red, but you'd never be angry with this design

House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
LA Hally Architect

House in Chandlers Ford II

LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect

3. Luxury never looked so welcoming as in this hallway

Entrance Hall Studio Hooton Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Hooton

Entrance Hall

Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton

4. A simple scheme, the wicker baskets really add a touch of class

A House On The River Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd

A House On The River

Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd

5. Not many people will have an industrial library feel

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
E2 Architecture + Interiors

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH

E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors

6. Deco symmetry has made this hallway timeless

Private Residence, Surrey, Nice Brew Interior Design Nice Brew Interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Nice Brew Interior Design

Private Residence, Surrey

Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design

7. A statement staircase is hard to beat for impact!

Princes Way, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Frost Architects Ltd

Princes Way

Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd

8. Glass, art and a touch of tradition make this hallway a modern marvel

Glass House, Martin Gardner Photography Martin Gardner Photography Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Martin Gardner Photography

Glass House

Martin Gardner Photography
Martin Gardner Photography
Martin Gardner Photography

9. Ultra luxe mother of pearl walls? Of course!

The Heron - Main reception area with floor to ceiling White Lip and Black Lip Four Sided Crazy Pattern Mother of Pearl Wall Panels ShellShock Designs Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ShellShock Designs

The Heron—Main reception area with floor to ceiling White Lip and Black Lip Four Sided Crazy Pattern Mother of Pearl Wall Panels

ShellShock Designs
ShellShock Designs
ShellShock Designs

10. What an illuminating set of stairs to greet guests

Canford Cliffs, Poole, Dorset, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Canford Cliffs, Poole, Dorset

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

11. Heritage stone might look imposing, but it's also beautiful

Triple Height Hallway WT Architecture Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
WT Architecture

Triple Height Hallway

WT Architecture
WT Architecture
WT Architecture

12. White and wood works perfectly together here to highlight luxury touches

Luxury Staircase, Haldane UK Haldane UK Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Haldane UK

Luxury Staircase

Haldane UK
Haldane UK
Haldane UK

13. A hallway home gallery. Now that's great use of the space!

Mermaids - A home by the sea, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs White
Trewin Design Architects

Mermaids—A home by the sea

Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects

14. An unusual colour perhaps, but we thinks its berry nice

Meadowview, Platform 5 Architects LLP Platform 5 Architects LLP Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Platform 5 Architects LLP

Meadowview

Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP

15. This traditional scheme makes the space look endless. We love those rugs!

homify Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

16. If you're mad for monochrome, this stunning hallway is for you

Hallway Roselind Wilson Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs modern,contemporary,hallway,black and white,luxury,interior design
Roselind Wilson Design

Hallway

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

17. Statement wallpaper on every wall creates such a strong look

Kensington & Chelsea, Matteo Bianchi Studio Matteo Bianchi Studio Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Matteo Bianchi Studio

Kensington & Chelsea

Matteo Bianchi Studio
Matteo Bianchi Studio
Matteo Bianchi Studio

18. We're all aboard with this nautical themed hallway

Fitzroy Black Roger Oates Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Roger Oates Design

Fitzroy Black

Roger Oates Design
Roger Oates Design
Roger Oates Design

19. If you have the space to play with, you can be as eccentric as you like

Classical Entrance Hall, White Linen Interiors Ltd White Linen Interiors Ltd Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
White Linen Interiors Ltd

Classical Entrance Hall

White Linen Interiors Ltd
White Linen Interiors Ltd
White Linen Interiors Ltd

20. Glass, LEDs and minimalism make this hallway unforgettable

Nairn Road, Canford Cliffs, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Nairn Road, Canford Cliffs

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

21. Talk about the sunniest spot in the house! The plants are a lovely and welcoming touch

homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

22. We can't think of anywhere better to instil a little spirituality than your hallway!

Entrance Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.

Entrance

Baufritz (UK) Ltd.
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.

23. Simple can be best and this incredible parquet needs no help to make this hallway a real winner

Oakhill Court, Putney, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Ardesia Design

Oakhill Court, Putney

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

For more hallway inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 4 Head-Scratching Hallway Renovations.

Are you feeling inspired to jazz up your hallway?

