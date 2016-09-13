23 eye-candy British entrance halls

When it comes to striking home design, we really know what we're doing here in the UK. With fabulous interior designers always striving to create new, funky and eye-catching schemes, there's a plethora of homes out there that will blow your mind as soon as you step inside them, not least because they have an incredible hallway!

The only way to make a truly lasting first impression, how you decorate your hallway is key and if you've been thinking about taking a walk on the wild side, read on. We've found some of the most phenomenal entrances in Britain and know that you're going to be inspired no end.

Let's step inside and take a look…