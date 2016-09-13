9 incredible shower enclosures for your bathroom!

It's a myth that you have to be either a shower or a bath person, as clearly you can be both. However, when it comes to choosing the perfect shower for your bathroom design, are you feeling drenched in inspiration, or are your ideas running a little dry?
Professional bathroom designers know that a gorgeous shower can really pull a room together and support a wider theme. With that in mind, we've taken a look at some of the most incredible installations out there and brought together a few of our favourites to inspire your bathroom renovation!
Especially In a busy household!
Especially in an otherwise plain room.
Don't be afraid to keep things simple.
As this industrial submarine-style shower proves!
Way to make the most of the space!
This barely-there shower looks utterly incredible.
When the weather won't support an outdoor shower, build a more natural one indoors. The greenery and bamboo towel rail both get our vote!
The ombré effect here is stunning and so on trend.
For more eye-opening bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 25 Special Bathrooms To Give You Ideas For Your Home.