Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 incredible shower enclosures for your bathroom!

press profile homify press profile homify
Urban Home Imagine, Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

It's a myth that you have to be either a shower or a bath person, as clearly you can be both. However, when it comes to choosing the perfect shower for your bathroom design, are you feeling drenched in inspiration, or are your ideas running a little dry?

Professional bathroom designers know that a gorgeous shower can really pull a room together and support a wider theme. With that in mind, we've taken a look at some of the most incredible installations out there and brought together a few of our favourites to inspire your bathroom renovation!

1. A shower made for two might come in very handy

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores Modern bathroom
Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores

Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores

Especially In a busy household!

2. A mosaic installation is so eye-catching

Apartamento Chácara Klabin (SP), Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern bathroom
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

Especially in an otherwise plain room.

3. Timeless all-white scheme

Residência Jardim do Sol - II, INOVA Arquitetura INOVA Arquitetura Modern bathroom
INOVA Arquitetura

INOVA Arquitetura
INOVA Arquitetura
INOVA Arquitetura

Don't be afraid to keep things simple.

4. You can go as crazy as you like

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição, Marcella Loeb Marcella Loeb Modern bathroom
Marcella Loeb

Marcella Loeb
Marcella Loeb
Marcella Loeb

As this industrial submarine-style shower proves!

5. Think wood and showers don't mix?

Fazenda em Bandeirantes - PR, Beth Nejm Beth Nejm Country style bathroom
Beth Nejm

Beth Nejm
Beth Nejm
Beth Nejm

Think again! Marine ply is up to the task.

6. We love the use of curves in this very different shower

Apartamento Jatobá, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern bathroom
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Way to make the most of the space!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A minimalist masterpiece

Urban Loft, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern bathroom
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

This barely-there shower looks utterly incredible.

8. Bring nature indoors

Loft do DJ Renata Ratier - CASA COR MS 2014, Gabriela Pereira Gabriela Pereira Eclectic style bathroom
Gabriela Pereira

Gabriela Pereira
Gabriela Pereira
Gabriela Pereira

When the weather won't support an outdoor shower, build a more natural one indoors. The greenery and bamboo towel rail both get our vote!

9. Play with your tiles

MAISON VITORIA, Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN Modern bathroom
Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN

Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN
Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN
Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN

The ombré effect here is stunning and so on trend.

For more eye-opening bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 25 Special Bathrooms To Give You Ideas For Your Home.

23 eye-candy British entrance halls
Did you find inspiration for your bathroom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks