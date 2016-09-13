Your browser is out-of-date.

14 spotlight stealing walls for modern British homes

New Build House, London, Nic Antony Architects Ltd Nic Antony Architects Ltd Modern walls & floors
If you're striving to make your home design every inch the modern masterpiece, read on, as we have some amazing ideas for what you can do with your walls.

You might have thought that paint was your only option, but it's really not and all the incredible interior designers out there are dying to show you what they've been creating! 

Sit back and relax as we show you some of the truly phenomenal wall coverings that are being used right now and see if any of these tempt you to add a little breathtaking detail to your British home.

1. Dark slate looks amazing in place of standard wall tiles in a kitchen. The texture alone is so alluring

Wohnküche Tholey, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Modern kitchen
2. Statement wallpaper can transform an entire room, just by being added to one wall. Now that's powerful!

Bellewood homify Scandinavian style walls & floors
3. If you liked the texture of the slate but not the colour, how about white stone for your walls?

New Build House, London, Nic Antony Architects Ltd Nic Antony Architects Ltd Modern walls & floors
4. Simple, chic and elegant, we think a gallery wall is a great way to make the most of your home divides

Wedding Styling , A Stylish Existence A Stylish Existence Industrial style walls & floors
5. Decals are the latest in easy, non-permanent home design trends and we can see why. They make such an impact but don't leave a mark

ABC for the Spelling Bee, Black homify Scandinavian style walls & floors
6. Industrial chic will never go out of style and exposed brick walls are a steadfast favourite feature

Shoreditch Project, The Wood Galleries The Wood Galleries Modern walls & floors
7. Specifically commissioned wall art is a great way to really pick out the uniqueness of your home

Shoaling Fish, Jo Downs Jo Downs Modern walls & floors
8. Fabric on your walls is a fantastic idea when you want to play with textures as well as aesthetics

Feature Wall Madame Ant Minimalist walls & floors
9. We can't leave out paint as it's the quickest and simplest way to change a room and make it truly impactful

PLAN DESK, JAMES TATTERSALL JAMES TATTERSALL Modern walls & floors
10. Wood cladding on the walls might bring Swedish homes to mind, but in moderation it's perfect for country-style homes here in the UK

homify Modern walls & floors
11. Modern and daring, exposed concrete walls won't be for everyone but we think they are utterly stunning

Wet room shelving Affleck Property Services Modern walls & floors
12. If you walls really aren't inspiring you, simply cover them with a functional bookcase! The spines of your tomes will be a beautiful backdrop in any room

A Garden Located in Broadgates Road with a Great Landscape, BTL Property LTD BTL Property LTD Modern walls & floors
13. Tiles can be a cost-effective way to make a room come together, particularly a kitchen or bathroom. There are so many styles to choose from now that you might be a little overwhelmed

Brick Tile Series Tileflair Country style walls & floors
14. For a modern-meets-retro touch, plastic wall mouldings are amazing! Imagine this in a groovy 60s themed space

WALL GAME, ANDRE VENTURA DESIGNER ANDRE VENTURA DESIGNER Minimalist walls & floors
For more wall inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Modern Decorating Ideas For The Walls In Your Home.

Are you looking at your walls in a whole new way?

