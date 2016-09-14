Your browser is out-of-date.

Garden improvement with 16 low cost ideas.

Hausgarten Peek - Cube Garden, SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften Modern garden
It's all very well wanting to create a stunning professional-inspired garden, but what if you simply don't have the budget for expensive additions and complicated design schemes? 

Well, we are here today to give you the lowdown on how you can get the gorgeous garden look for less. You might need to roll up your sleeves, get stuck into some gardening and get your hands dirty for some of these, but it's better than reaching for your wallet, don't you think?

Let's get started!

1. Build some seating using discarded wood or old pallets. Garden centres often give them away for free!

ガーデンキッチン, 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー GardenFire pits & barbecues
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー

木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー

2. Create an eye-catching display with things you have laying around in your garage or shed. That old disused bicycle will make a funky antique garden ornament and mismatched pots will look eclectic

Antike Baustoffe, Antik-Stein Antik-Stein Classic style garden
Antik-Stein

Antik-Stein
Antik-Stein
Antik-Stein

3. Build your own pond and use decking off-cuts as the border. As long as you have thick enough pond-lining material, you can't go wrong

Ruhepo(o)l: stilvolle Wohlfühloase, qbus architektur & innenarchitektur qbus architektur & innenarchitektur Minimalist style garden
qbus architektur &amp; innenarchitektur

qbus architektur & innenarchitektur
qbus architektur &amp; innenarchitektur
qbus architektur & innenarchitektur

4. Create a stunning visual display by opting for a rainbow of differently coloured blooms in pots, so you can line them up

Garten für Auge & Seele, Gärten für Auge und Seele Gärten für Auge und Seele Mediterranean style garden
Gärten für Auge und Seele

Gärten für Auge und Seele
Gärten für Auge und Seele
Gärten für Auge und Seele

5. Cheap garden statues are fun but you can class them up with some paint

Kompletter Garten in München, Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH Asian style garden
Kirchner Garten &amp; Teich GmbH

Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH
Kirchner Garten &amp; Teich GmbH
Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH

6. Lay down some slabs to create a new path. It will have a big impact but only cost you a few pounds and an afternoon (or two)

Von den Neunzigern in ein kontemplatives Gartenerleben 2015 - Privatgarten im ZEN - Stil, Kokeniwa Japanische Gartengestaltung Kokeniwa Japanische Gartengestaltung Asian style garden
Kokeniwa Japanische Gartengestaltung

Kokeniwa Japanische Gartengestaltung
Kokeniwa Japanische Gartengestaltung
Kokeniwa Japanische Gartengestaltung

7. Change your shingle colour to really freshen your garden space up. It's a cheap material and easy to work with, so it's a win-win!

Hausgarten Peek - Cube Garden, SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften Modern garden
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften

SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften

8. Add some funky lighting to your garden to give it designer appeal. You don't have to blow the budget either, as simple fairy lights will have a big impact too!

Haus Börger, Architekten Spiekermann Architekten Spiekermann Modern houses
Architekten Spiekermann

Architekten Spiekermann
Architekten Spiekermann
Architekten Spiekermann

9. A little greenery can be all that's needed. Grab some plain pots, plant some shrubs you like and position them perfectly

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern houses
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

10. To finish off garden segments perfectly, large rocks are ideal as they look gorgeous and won't cost the earth. Now that's a designer touch!

Modernes Ferienwohnhaus in Anlehnung an ein traditionelles Drempelhaus, Möhring Architekten Möhring Architekten Gable roof
Möhring Architekten

Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten

12. Before planting anything, decide on a definitive colour scheme. Nothing looks more professionally landscaped than a swathe of single-colour blooms

Neugestaltung eines Wohlfühlgartens an einem Blockhaus, Gärten für Auge und Seele Gärten für Auge und Seele Rock Garden
Gärten für Auge und Seele

Gärten für Auge und Seele
Gärten für Auge und Seele
Gärten für Auge und Seele

13. If you'd rather upcycle than buy new, paint old planters to look fresh. Personally, we think dramatic shades, such as granite grey or opulent gold, work best

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. Bark chippings are low-cost but instantly lift the profile of your garden. They cover weeds and make your beds look perfectly manicured

homify Scandinavian style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. Add hanging boxes to your fencing to create colourful walkways and easy to maintain displays. So simple and cheap!

Dachterrasse in Hamburg, 30qm, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

16. If you want to make a big impact but have little money or time to devote to your garden, buy sapling trees and box them into their own display. Cover with bark chippings and watch them grow

Haus K - Holzständerhaus in Wegberg, Architektur Jansen Architektur Jansen Minimalist houses
Architektur Jansen

Architektur Jansen
Architektur Jansen
Architektur Jansen

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 11 Straightforward Tips To Kick-Start Your Home's Garden.

Which idea(s) gave you some thrifty inspiration?

