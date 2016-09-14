12 Laundry Tricks for Lazy People

When it comes to chores around the house, there's no shame in being a little uninspired and lazy. We all are sometimes. But what if we could make the biggest chore of all just that little bit easier to tackle? We're talking about laundry!

A necessary part of your week, doing the laundry can take up a gargantuan amount of time and, short of hiring a professional cleaner to come in and take care of it for you, it can feel like you have few options. That's where you're wrong!

We've found some amazing tips and tricks that will make laundry day a whole lot less painful, so read on and prepare to start digging out unworn items from your wardrobe…