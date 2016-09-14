Innovative kitchen accessories to make your life easier

You might think you know it all when it comes to what you do and don't need in your kitchen. However, there are new innovations and fantastic ideas being released every day and we don't want you to miss out!
When modern variations on classic accessories are designed in order to make all of our lives a little easier, we think it's worth taking a look at them, so get comfy and let's see what your kitchen really needs…
A grater that slots into your worktop and collects in a drawer underneath?
This is only the first innovation we've shown you but we've already shouted that we need one of these! What an absolutely fantastic, safe to use and stylish idea.
This might seem a little extravagant but think about it. Whenever you buy fresh bakery bread, don't you just hate the uneven slices that you cut yourself with a bread knife? We do!
That wouldn't be a problem with this slicer and we're willing to bet that with one of these in your kitchen, you might start experimenting and baking a little more.
An extractor fan is a kitchen must have as it not only prevents stale odours from lingering and tarnishing your whole home, they also prevent damp spots building up from cooking condensation.
Professional kitchen planners will be able to show you a myriad of super stylish, modern examples to choose from so don't get bogged down thinking you have to have an outdated hood.
More is more when it comes to your bespoke kitchen, so don't risk not having enough burners.
There is a tangible trend right now for creating chef's kitchens in your own home, so go as big as you dare with your hob and get experimenting. Who knows, you might be the next Gordon Ramsay?
As well as a big hob, you will want to invest in a grill that can double up as an indoor barbecue if you want to stay on trend.
These open-top griddles have become extremely popular in modern kitchens and even if you get one for no other reason, do it for the grilled cheese sandwiches you could make on one of these!
If open spider burners don't align with your aesthetic, you can still enjoy a large, trendy hob by installing a giant ceramic glass one.
Very easy to clean and maintain, these modern variations on home cooking really look the part in a contemporary space and you can even get matching griddles.
An organised cutlery drawer is a valuable asset in a busy home, unless you have unruly family members that give no consideration to which slot they put the teaspoons in.
Assigning a specific tray just for you and your cutlery will ensure that no space is wasted and guests will be blown away by how bespoke your kitchen really is!
Wooden chopping boards that slot into a specific space on your worktop are fantastic and so much safer to use than standard ones, which can slip in the blink of an eye.
While you might think wood is an old-fashioned material to use, it's actually perfect as it can be easily sterilised, enjoys good longevity and won't diminish in the looks department if it gets a few battle wounds.
