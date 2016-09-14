Your browser is out-of-date.

20 double bedrooms with walls you'll want to copy

Apartamento Vila Olímpia, Helô Marques Associados
Think about your bedroom and you might come to the conclusion that there's not much you can do to make it stand out. After all, it needs a bed, some storage and lighting, but what else can you do to make it really come alive?

We pondered this every question and decided to take a look at what some of the amazing interior designers out there have been creating and we were astonished! Feature walls, finished in every conceivable material, are what bedrooms are relying on to gain a little more character and we've collated twenty of our favourites to show you today. 

We're willing to bet that at least one of these will really speak to you and your aesthetic, so get ready to be inspired to revamp your boudoir!

1. Concrete walls might not sound appealing but you can't deny they look great!

Apartamento Vila Olímpia, Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados

2. Painted brick walls have a soft rustic look that makes them perfect for bedrooms

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

3. Vivid and brightly painted walls look great as part of a strong theme

Penthouse Riviera de Sao Lourenço, Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores
Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores

4. Heritage colours preserve a softer, more traditional look and chalk paint works well for this

Apartamento JD, Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto

5. Wooden walls create a cosy, cabin-like vibe that really brings the outdoors in

Pocket House homify
homify

Pocket House

6. A feature wall can be created with simple lighting! Just look at the perfectly lit inset here

Projeto Bairro do Juventus - Mooca, RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

7. Quilted wall panels add opulence and luxury like nothing else

Residência AG, Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto

8. A simple wall can have fabulous modern art mounted to it to create a striking focal point

Apartamento Decorado, Ana Burity Arquitetura
Ana Burity Arquitetura

9. Industrial woods, such as chipboard and plywood, are becoming increasingly popular. They make great feature wall panels

Quarto Casal, Arquiteto Virtual - Projetos On lIne
Arquiteto Virtual—Projetos On lIne

10. These gloss wall panels stretch up to join the roof and creates a ribbon of modern styling

Quarto Casal - GL, Lana Rocha Interiores
Lana Rocha Interiores

11. What could be better for creating a lovely bedroom feature wall than a romantic neon light?

Каменный лофт, CO:interior
CO:interior

12. Mirror panels will not only look stylish, they'll increase the perceived size of your bedroom!

Cobertura de luxo, Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

13. Designer wallpaper will make any wall pop, but especially the one behind your headboard

Apartamento na Consolação - Integração dos espaços - Cobogós, Biarari e Rodrigues Arquitetura e Interiores
Biarari e Rodrigues Arquitetura e Interiores

14. If you're arty, why not think about creating a mural on one of your bedroom walls? Nobody else in the world would have exactly the same space as you then

VIDAGO PALACE, Larforma
Larforma

15. Painting sections of your plaster wall in gold will definitely set your space apart from everyone else

TRADIZIONE, PERSONALITA', ECLETTISMO, STUDIO CERON & CERON
STUDIO CERON &amp; CERON

16. Contrasting wallpapers will make a feature wall really eye-catching. The inclusion of lights here is beautiful!

homify
homify

17. Panelling might sound old-fashioned but nothing could be better in a heritage bedroom! The tryptic of panels here is ideal for including mirrors

Residência Condomínio South Valley, Piloni Arquitetura
Piloni Arquitetura

18. A metal feature wall might not be for everyone but in this space, the darkened panels work beautifully with the wood tones and the metal wall helps to divide an open plan space simply

Casa Evans, A4estudio
A4estudio

19. Inject a little passion into your bedroom by embracing a red wall! Paint or wallpaper will be natural choices for this

VIDAGO PALACE, Larforma
Larforma

20. Shabby chic wood looks absolutely amazing when repurposed as wall cladding. What a way to add some organic flavour and a pared back softness to a room

Decora Lider Rio de Janeiro - Quarto do Jovem Casal, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

For more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Matching Your Bedroom To Your Zodiac Sign.

Simple Home Transforming Revamp
Which of these designs will you be dreaming about?

