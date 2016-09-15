Your browser is out-of-date.

15 things you (secretly) wish your garden had

MOMENTO CATARTICO, Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
Green might be the colour of envy but it's also the colour of stunning gardens, so what better way to bring the two ideas together than with a look at all those things that you secretly covet in other people's outdoor spaces? 

It's not jealousy per se, it's more like identifying key features that you know would look great in your garden, so don't feel bad about admitting to these secret gardening lusts! You won't find a landscaper in the country who will claim these aren't worthy of a little admiration, so let's take a look and see what you might be able to justify for your space…

1. An all out, over the top, huge built-in barbecue. Just imagine firing this up on an evening!

Garden in West London, Paul Newman Landscapes Paul Newman Landscapes Modern garden
Garden in West London

2. A large, beautiful covered terrace, all set up for al fresco dining, whatever the weather

Outdoor Cooler, Blastcool Blastcool GardenAccessories & decoration
Outdoor Cooler

3. A perfect lawn is a lot of people's dream, but without all the hard work and nurturing that it takes. Would you consider artificial grass?

Night time in the Garden GK Architects Ltd GardenLighting
Night time in the Garden

4. A designer fire pit will not only look great, it'll keep guests warm if a party goes on into the night. We love the gloss finish of this one!

Madrid Gas Fire Table - Warrington Rivelin GardenFire pits & barbecues
Madrid Gas Fire Table—Warrington

5. An unapologetic, fancy day bed is something many of us struggle to justify, but they do look amazing

Peach Day Bed Garden Furniture Centre GardenFurniture
Peach Day Bed

6. Getting down to brass tacks, wouldn't many of us simply like more space? It might be time to call in the professionals to create you something bigger!

Laundry Cottage, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd GardenFurniture
Laundry Cottage, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire

7. Our inner child is screaming with joy at the sight of this treehouse! Can we have one? Please?

Amazing treehouse High Life Treehouses
Amazing treehouse

8. Not a freestanding hammock in a frame, but a proper, strung up hammock is the stuff of relaxing garden dreams

Hammock, Natural L230xW85 cm, woodbars Ø4xL71 cm Bloomingville GardenSwings & play sets
Hammock, Natural L230xW85 cm, woodbars Ø4xL71 cm

9. Giant garden games are things that we've only seen in films but we would really love some of our own! We might stick to giant Jenga though as we still haven't got to grips with chess

Houten spellen, OntHout OntHout GardenSwings & play sets
10. Just because you don't have the space for an enormous fountain, it doesn't mean that you don't want one. Perhaps you could scale it back and include a water feature of some sort?

Yorkshire Rose Water Feature, yorkshire water features yorkshire water features
Yorkshire Rose Water Feature

11. Ah, the ultimate garden wishlist addition! Who wouldn't love to have a pool in the garden, ready for enjoying a few lengths before work?

A Luxury Villa in Repubblica Domenicana, Lid&er Ltd Lid&er Ltd Pool Marble Turquoise
A Luxury Villa in Repubblica Domenicana

12. If you have dreams of growing your own food, perhaps a fully stocked, state of the art greenhouse is your biggest desire?

Halls Popular 6x10 Greenhouse homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
Halls Popular 6x10 Greenhouse

13. A little private retreat, away from the hustle and bustle of the main house is something that many parents can only dream of. However, if you can dream it, you can build it!

MOMENTO CATARTICO, Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
14. Picture perfect topiary are something that we've long dreamt of in our garden, but we have to confess that we might go for some more unusual shapes. Dinosaurs, anyone?

Topiary and Cloud Pruning in an English Country Garden Niwaki Eclectic style garden
Topiary and Cloud Pruning in an English Country Garden

15. We finish with the most desired garden addition… a team of professional gardeners! Admit it, you'd love to have people looking after your garden for you, right?

Wassergarten, TEAM ADELFINGER TEAM ADELFINGER
Fore more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 16 Low-Cost Ideas To Improve Your Garden On The Cheap.

Wish of these will sneak onto your garden wishlist?

