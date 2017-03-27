Your browser is out-of-date.

44 pallets ideas you can directly copy

Departamento en el centro de la ciudad, amiko espacios amiko espacios GardenFurniture
You must know by now how much we love a bargain hack and we don't think many DIY projects are as impactful or easy and low-cost as creating pallet furniture.

You might think that pallets are only good for making outdoor items, but we've found a host of amazing projects that will inspire you to transform your garden, patio and home furnishing alike. For such a cheap material, pallets are shockingly stylish and we bet even interior designers will be impressed by some of these creations!

1. Don't just stop at seat, make a table too!

Das Sofa Hermann, palettenmoebel.at palettenmoebel.at Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
2. A pallet makes an ideal low-level outside table

Departamento en el centro de la ciudad, amiko espacios amiko espacios GardenFurniture
3. Pull pallets apart to create Scandinavian-style benches

Departamento en el centro de la ciudad, amiko espacios amiko espacios GardenFurniture
4. Double-stacked, this table is amazing

MULHACÉN mesa palets. 120x80cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario GardenFurniture
5. This could be a designer garden settee!

ALMANZOR sofá palets. 120x80cm, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario GardenFurniture
6. A white finish looks a little more continental

Banken pallets, Meubelen van pallets Meubelen van pallets GardenFurniture
7. Painting pallets imperfectly will add shabby chic to your project

ATICOS EN SITGES by HOME DECO , Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture White
8. You can tailor a pallet set up around some cushions you already own

Banken pallets, Meubelen van pallets Meubelen van pallets GardenFurniture
9. Doesn't the black finish here look amazing?

homify Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
10. Partnered with bright cushions, this pallet seat is modern and funky

Palettenlounge "Lulatsch" (groß), Paletten-Style Paletten-Style Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture Wood
11. What a unique design! We love the creativity on show here

Salas Ecológicas , Biogibson Biogibson Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture Wood
12. Simple can be great too, as this perfectly sanded variation shows

Garden corner unit , Pallet furniture uk Pallet furniture uk GardenFurniture
Garden corner unit

13. Easy to paint, pallets are great for funky living rooms

Mesas, Equilibra Equilibra Living roomTV stands & cabinets
14. You'd think this was designer furniture!

Mesas, Equilibra Equilibra Living roomTV stands & cabinets
15. A glass top really finishes this project off to perfection

Meubels van pallets, Pallethandel Zoetermeer Pallethandel Zoetermeer GardenFurniture
16. The bunkbed of dreams! Your kids would love this

Bire Bar, BRENSO Architecture & Design BRENSO Architecture & Design Eclectic style clinics Gastronomy
17. Who needs a deck chair when you can have a pallet chair?

Der Sitz Ferdl, palettenmoebel.at palettenmoebel.at Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
18. Dining tables, seats and even walls… is there anything pallets can't be?

I nostri lavori, asdf asdf GardenFurniture
19. Adding wheels gives this so much more potential

RUSELL mesa palets. 120x47cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdHomewares
20. Your eyes are distracted by the super comfy cushions, so you don't even notice the base is made from pallets!

Projeto Remobília - Sofá de Pallets, Camila Feriato Camila Feriato Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Multicolored
21. Look at all the integral storage in this bed

Recamaras Ecológicas, Biogibson Biogibson BedroomBeds & headboards
22. Rustic, cool and modern all at the same time, this bed base is amazing

homify Walls & flooringTiles
23. The creativity of this hanging bed is astonishing! Not for those that suffer from seasickness though

Charming Suite, BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion Bedroom
24. Kids will love a vibrant pallet bed in their room

Recamaras Ecológicas, Biogibson Biogibson BedroomBeds & headboards
25. Simple and cute, pallet crates are ideal stools

homify Dining roomChairs & benches
26. Even unpainted, pallet sofas look amazing

sery, SE-RECYCLE eco design SE-RECYCLE eco design Living roomSofas & armchairs
27. You could even make storage drawers for this table

TEIDE mesa palets. 80×68 cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdHomewares
28. Perfectly eclectic, like the rest of the room, this table blends right in

MONTE DAS MOÇAS, Aljezur, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Rustic style living room
29. Pallet crates are amazing for mobile storage solutions

EUCALIPTO revistero cajas fruta, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdAccessories & decoration
30. If you can't get enough of pallet crates, go all out and create a wall-to-wall storage system

homify Industrial style study/office
31. If you're feeling handy, pull apart a pallet and make a display shelf

Regale, Palettano Palettano Living roomShelves
32. How cool is this wall rack? Everyone in the house could have their own, maybe in the hallway

VELETA estantería palets. 68cm, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdHomewares
33. An easy solution for bathroom clutter issues!

CEDRO estantería cajas de fruta, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdHomewares
34. Back to back, these seats are cool and low-cost

Chicken Bar Monchos, Paletto's Furnature Paletto's Furnature Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
35. Who needs raised beds when you have a selection of pallets?

MARBORÉ jardinera palets. 120x80cm, 3 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario GardenFurniture
36. Painting your plant display can tie it in with your garden perfectly

GABARRÓ jardinera palets. 120x47cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario GardenFurniture
37. A vertical herb garden has never been easier to create! You can write the herb names on the wood too

Verticale pallet tuin van POPUPPALLETS, Pop up Pallets Pop up Pallets Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
38. Wow! Now this is a garden we want to recreate and it's just pallet crates mounted on the wall

The JAM Terrace, Aida Lopez Paisajista Aida Lopez Paisajista Balconies, verandas & terracesPlants & flowers
39. Need a bedside table? You know what to do

ARCE mesa cajas de fruta, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdAccessories & decoration
40. How about a little coffee table?

Pallet Bedside Table, Piggledy Pallet Furniture Piggledy Pallet Furniture BedroomBedside tables Wood Wood effect
Pallet Bedside Table

41. Or a recycled a dining table?

Esszimmertisch aus Industriepalette !, La maison La maison Dining roomTables
42. An environmentally-friendly way to display your blooms

Verticale pallet tuin van POPUPPALLETS, Pop up Pallets Pop up Pallets Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
43. Somewhere to keep your home entertainment

Pallet TV stand and shelving homify Living roomTV stands & cabinets Wood Brown
Pallet TV stand and shelving

44. Breakfast in bed or working from home will be easy with this cut-out table design

Palettenmöbel - Nachtschrank "Natur", starg starg BedroomBedside tables
For more DIY inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 Economical DIY Projects Everyone Can Manage.

24 wooden garden projects you could try building
Which pallet project(s) would you like to attempt?

