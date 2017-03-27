44 pallets ideas you can directly copy

You must know by now how much we love a bargain hack and we don't think many DIY projects are as impactful or easy and low-cost as creating pallet furniture.

You might think that pallets are only good for making outdoor items, but we've found a host of amazing projects that will inspire you to transform your garden, patio and home furnishing alike. For such a cheap material, pallets are shockingly stylish and we bet even interior designers will be impressed by some of these creations!