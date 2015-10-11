Top 5 Projects Of The Week: A Terrace Fit For The Queen to the Best Ever Staircase!

As always on homify, this week has seen a wide range of ideas and home projects featured. Welcome to our regular Sunday morning roundup of the most popular articles featured on our site over the last seven days!

You were really interested in a terraced home in Fulham, which had been fabulously renovated and the end result was nothing short of spectacular! Not far behind was what we called The Ideal British Family Home. Located in Walton-on-Thames, this stunning property caught the imagination of many with its beautiful garden, incredible extension and clean, modern interior.

So, without further ado, grab yourself a coffee, find a comfortable seat and let us guide you through the rest of this week's Top 5.