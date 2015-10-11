Top 5 Projects Of The Week: A Terrace Fit For The Queen to the Best Ever Staircase!

As always on homify, this week has seen a wide range of ideas and home projects featured. Welcome to our regular Sunday morning roundup of the most popular articles featured on our site over the last seven days!
You were really interested in a terraced home in Fulham, which had been fabulously renovated and the end result was nothing short of spectacular! Not far behind was what we called The Ideal British Family Home. Located in Walton-on-Thames, this stunning property caught the imagination of many with its beautiful garden, incredible extension and clean, modern interior.
So, without further ado, grab yourself a coffee, find a comfortable seat and let us guide you through the rest of this week's Top 5.
Top of the pile on homify this week was this spectacularly renovated terraced home in Fulham, London. Cheekily titled as we felt the interior wouldn't look out of place in one of her Majesty's palaces!
Carefully overseen by London based firm Interior Desires, the home boasts an interior that displays a blend of styles and finishes that can only be described as being completely unique. The three level brick Victorian residence’s compelling appeal is further enhanced by its coveted location, which is close to all of the amenities that make Fulham such a desirable address.
Come and see for yourself why this home caused such a stir this week!
Following close on the heels of the 'Terrace Fit For The Queen' was this, Ideal British Family Home. Located in Walton-on-Thames, this gargantuan four-bedroom home in Burwood Park boasts generous size and stature and is replete with abundant luxuries.
Thanks to a recent overhaul the house now features new and improved living spaces. The house has been completely gutted and rebuilt by Concept Eight Architects. The newly renovated dwelling features a refurbished statement staircase, new floor and internal walls throughout, as well as the introduction of abundant glazing. A bright and inviting home, the project was completed over four months for international clients who were absent for much of the planning.
Our third most clicked article this week was a look at ten complete kitchens we thought you'd love and you agreed! From minimal, industrial spaces to wooden, built-in designs, we presented you with the full spectrum of kitchen ideas. With such a varied array of designs on offer we hope everyone found inspiration for their own home!
The penultimate article on our homify Top 5 this week is The Picture Perfect Home. From the street, an unassuming and typical Victorian house found around much of the UK, it's the inside that drew such admiration and pleasant surprise.
The immaculately presented property cleverly combines both the original features with a newer sophisticated and modern interior. The architects successfully reduced the house down to three walls, thus allowing for the original dark, cellular internal spaces to open up and filter in an abundance of fresh natural light.
In addition to the interiors, the house itself was enlarged by means of an annexation, which ties-in handsomely the garden with the new open-plan kitchen and dining area.
Last but certainly not least this week is out fifth most read article, A House Full Of Surprises. Located in South West London within the district of Putney, lies this wonderful new build home, which truly pushes the boundaries of what can be achieved through astute planning and stylish, sophisticated design.
Blending contemporary bespoke features with a traditional exterior and façade, this dwelling intriguing and utterly luxurious. The style of the home is a mixture of loved British styles but features predominant Tudor and Arts & Crafts aesthetics. Of all of the fascinating interior features it is perhaps the utterly unique staircase that attracted the most attention. It really does have to be seen to be believed!