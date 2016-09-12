Family Home is a Bit of All-White

If you're a fan of homes that combine traditional architecture with modern comforts and a contemporary interior, then this house from Architects MG Projekt is for you!
The property we're taking a look at today embraces classic home design whilst providing all the very best in modern living. in fact, it's everything you would expect from a luxury family home and more. Inside, the property is spacious and light, yet also boasts a feeling of cosiness and comfort. Mullioned windows and majestic columns create an impression of grandeur, but this is offset by the relaxed, neutral colour scheme throughout the home.
Just take a look for yourself…
First impressions count and it's fair to say that this house ticks all the boxes when it comes to the exterior. The impressive 400 square metre house stands proud amongst pristine lawns. The façade is characterised by classical features, such as the columns on the terrace, dormers and quaint French windows.
To the rear, a covered terrace with an outdoor fireplace and integrated grill marks the point where interior and exterior meet.
The house appears majestic from every angle, with the sunshine showing off the stunning façade in full.
As you can see, a large double garage has been integrated into the building, creating some all important extra space and keeping the prized family cars protected from the elements. An expansive driveway leads up to a raised platform, with Romanesque pillars on each side.
What an entrance! Here, visitors to the home are welcomed like royalty. Right and left are decorative columns, which stand out against the otherwise smooth plastered façade. High-quality natural stone has been selected by the architects to ensure every part of the exterior is as elegant as possible.
The highlight, however, is unarguably the archway. Glass panels follow the form of the arch, offering a peek at the interior beyond.
Inside the house, guests will find themselves feeling equally as impressed. The ground floor is dominated by the large, open plan living, kitchen and dining area, where all functions combine seamlessly. In addition, there are three bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, dressing room and guest toilet.
In the attic there are another 70 square metres that can be used as a guest room, home office and/or hobby room.
The interior design scheme that we see here reflects the façade of the home. It’s clear that classic elegance with a modern twist is the order of the day in this household.
High-quality materials and neutral colours define the space, with elegant furniture and contemporary home accessories keeping each section brimming with 21st century appeal.
