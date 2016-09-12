Family Home is a Bit of All-White

If you're a fan of homes that combine traditional architecture with modern comforts and a contemporary interior, then this house from Architects MG Projekt is for you!

The property we're taking a look at today embraces classic home design whilst providing all the very best in modern living. in fact, it's everything you would expect from a luxury family home and more. Inside, the property is spacious and light, yet also boasts a feeling of cosiness and comfort. Mullioned windows and majestic columns create an impression of grandeur, but this is offset by the relaxed, neutral colour scheme throughout the home.

Just take a look for yourself…