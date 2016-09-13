Depressed 70s Bungalow Cheers Up

At the time this 1970s bungalow was built, it offered an ideal living situation for its owner, with its top-of-the-line mod cons and plenty of disco decade character. Now, even though we've witnessed a recent resurgence of 70s inspired interior design, this house was unfortunately on the wrong side of vintage.
It's fair to report that this property was well overdue for a modernisation and an upgrade to today's living standards. The home renovation project served as an exciting opportunity for the experts from Architekten Schuch & Cassau BDA as the house commanded a certain heritage appreciation.
Scroll down and see how it all went…
The owners of the bungalow felt like they were living in a 70s time warp. Having never been significantly updated or altered, their home acted as an accurate reference for how life was lived in this decade.
The bungalow is characterised by its typical single-story construction and flat roof. Like many houses constructed during this time, bricks were the building material of choice. These bricks certainly offered the building a solid construction, but they're not exactly pleasing to the eye.
Despite not looking too attractive, these single-level bungalows made a lot of sense from a practical perspective.
Most have a simple layout, are easy to navigate, and make use of their space very efficiently. By using these positive attributes as a base, the architects were able to modernise in a surprising way.
Today the home is something the owner is proud to call their own. The unattractive and deteriorating building has been updated to the modern standard one expects from a home.
Much of the original building was retained in an effort to preserve the heritage and integrity of the bungalow architecture. Certain volumes have been opened up by the creation of openings or voids, while many external walls have been replaced with windows and glass doors.
This building is beautiful in an understated way. We love the way it blends into the broader garden so effortlessly.
Thankfully those ugly bricks are long gone, having been replaced with a superior white render. The new white outlook does wonders to highlight the unique form of the building while also helping to draw attention to the new angled windows.
Not only do have the newly introduced windows and glass doors improve the aesthetics of the dwelling, they have also greatly improved the quality of the interiors. Every room of the home benefits from a greater access to natural light, improved ventilation and improved views of the garden.
We look back again at how the bungalow looked before, with our focus now upon the old entrance. First impressions matter when it comes to houses and we doubt few would be impressed by this scene.
Neither the owners nor the architects had any desire to keep any of the concrete garden paving or the awful veranda tiles. We certainly don't blame them!
The entrance received a total revamp, which has made a huge improvement on our impression of the home.
The new entrance is characterised by a modern material palette consisting of sand stone paving and crushed rock garden beds. We love the jig-jag pathway that leads us towards the front door!
