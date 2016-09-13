Depressed 70s Bungalow Cheers Up

At the time this 1970s bungalow was built, it offered an ideal living situation for its owner, with its top-of-the-line mod cons and plenty of disco decade character. Now, even though we've witnessed a recent resurgence of 70s inspired interior design, this house was unfortunately on the wrong side of vintage.

It's fair to report that this property was well overdue for a modernisation and an upgrade to today's living standards. The home renovation project served as an exciting opportunity for the experts from Architekten Schuch & Cassau BDA as the house commanded a certain heritage appreciation.

Scroll down and see how it all went…