Questions to avoid when you visit someone’s home

Nobody wants to come off as bored and uninteresting, right? That’s why we ask questions when in other people’s company, not only to show them that we notice our surroundings, but also that we take an interest and/or are curious in them as people.

However, curiosity often leads to trouble, especially when you don’t know when to zip it. A question such as “Where did you get that lovely lampshade” is fine, but asking “How much did you pay for that sofa” is a bit more awkward.

Thus, the next time you’re a guest in someone else’s house and want to appear interested instead of nosy (or downright rude), see which questions are deemed okay by social standards, and which ones are completely off limits.