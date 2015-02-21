Funky egg cups for your home

When it comes to kitchen accoutrements and common food serving accessories can it get any cuter or more adorable than a selection of delightful eggcups? Also known as eggs servers, or even ‘footies’, there’s a lot more to egg cups than might initially meet the eye. Not simply a perfunctory vessel charged with the duty of holding your ‘soft boileds’ in tact before lopping their tops off and dipping your soldiers in—egg cups have come a long way from their dainty beginnings. Today, they come in all shapes and sizes, a vast range of designs and materials, from porcelain to pottery, wood to glass, Bakelite and plastic. More than this, they’ve become a trend in their own right, with so many new takes on the modern classic to suit every kitchen table and interior feel.

They’re a fabulous collectors’ item (did you know that egg cup colleting is called ‘pocillovy’?) and a must have addition to any modern kitchen—take a look at the fabulous fresh examples of egg cups in action in below, take a few tips and be sure to make your home an egg cup haven too.