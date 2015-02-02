Choosing a stylish armchair

Selecting the right armchair for a given space in an interior setup can be a delicate and considered task. ‘Chairs aint chairs’ you might say—what works for one room might be the wrong choice for another, and comfort in one instance doesn’t necessarily lend itself to aesthetic success. Chairs, especially feature armchairs for your lounge or living spaces, can really tie a room together and make all the difference, but there are a number of questions you might want to ask yourself about the space first: how does form and function interact in your room? How will the chair stand against the pre-existing décor? How might it detract from the design motif and choices currently in action? On a purely fundamental level, will the chair actually be functional in this space?

From the right choice in colour, materials and design, there’s a fair bit to think about when selecting your next stylish armchair—take some fresh inspiration from these wonderful examples below and make the most of your spaces with the right choice to suit you.