Choosing a stylish armchair

Selecting the right armchair for a given space in an interior setup can be a delicate and considered task. ‘Chairs aint chairs’ you might say—what works for one room might be the wrong choice for another, and comfort in one instance doesn’t necessarily lend itself to aesthetic success. Chairs, especially feature armchairs for your lounge or living spaces, can really tie a room together and make all the difference, but there are a number of questions you might want to ask yourself about the space first: how does form and function interact in your room? How will the chair stand against the pre-existing décor? How might it detract from the design motif and choices currently in action? On a purely fundamental level, will the chair actually be functional in this space?
From the right choice in colour, materials and design, there’s a fair bit to think about when selecting your next stylish armchair—take some fresh inspiration from these wonderful examples below and make the most of your spaces with the right choice to suit you.
Uniting form and function this timeless Danish style armchair is an idea choice for almost any home decor or design. Perfectly coordinated with similarly delicate yet robust furniture, this chair will become a statement piece and an heirloom for generations to come. Consider placing this chair amongst funky indoor plants and bespoke printed throw cushions for an individual and stylish touch.
A smart design incorporates an equal amount of coordinating design qualities punctuated by various contrasting and stand out features. This example encapsulates the essence of that design principle perfectly; we see a classic art deco style armchair matched with coordinating wall colour and neutral brown toned rug and, in addition, this chair is contrasted by contemporary, yet deco influenced side table and floor lamp. The balance between the light sage hue of the chair and dark timber feet allows a sense of equilibrium and harmony. Furthermore, the chair is enhanced by two charming and similarly toned throw cushions creating a space that is elegant, classic and desirable.
Who can look past the comfort and fun of a well constructed and funky rocking chair—this Eames designed rocker brings a sense of retro cool to the space with its 50’s style moulded fibreglass (now made of polypropylene) shell seat and chrome wire frame. Light timber rockers adorn the base of the chair and provide a seat that is not only super comfortable, but fun and versatile. Perfect for a child’s nursery or simply in your living space, this style of chair will provide endless comfortable hours whilst reading, writing or simply relaxing.
Minimalism is the key to this design’s success—several carefully chosen books and sculptures fragment the subtle glowing qualities of the inbuilt fireplace. The room then makes a statement with a bright burst of ultramarine in the form of a retro style 60’s chair. In order to emulate this striking ambience in your own domestic space restraint is essential; ensure you do not clutter the area and instead carefully select pieces that will compliment the neutral and crisp scheme.
For a bedroom that exudes luxury, relaxation and classical taste, consider a chair with matching ottoman—not quite a chaise longue, not quite an armchair, this versatile piece of furniture will foster hours of wistful daydreaming and respite from the hectic world beyond. Coordinate this style of chair with a neutral or tranquil colour scheme, delicate wild flowers and interspersed industrial influenced objet d’art.
If you are looking to make a statement, look no further than contemporary-retro bespoke furniture—furniture that incorporates classic modernity of days past, with a contemporary twist. This chair does all that and more. Made of soft leather hide, this Mad Men-esque statement chair will have your guests talking and contesting to sit on a piece of furniture that not only looks great but provides functionality and practicality. To emulate this design in your own domestic space, choose a chair with dark tones, soft materials and a wild design, be brave, experiment with your space and create a bold eclectic room.