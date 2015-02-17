Interesting ideas to enhance your child's room

Remember how exciting it was when your parents added new things to your bedroom, or even revamped it altogether? Fresh paint colours, new furniture, new feel, new vibe—for kids, their bedroom is their haven and they ought to feel truly at home when spending their waking and dreaming lives within it. Thankfully, these days you don’t need an exorbitant budget to transform your kids’ interior setup; all it takes is a little knowhow, a few unique tricks and tips and some inspiration—as we can see in the following fantastic examples of unique kids bedroom deckouts, there are so many small things you can do to truly enhance the breathability and creativity of the kids room, from unique, colourful space saving drawers and storage, to clever wall murals, fun bed designs and wild rugs for the floor! Take a few tips, get creative and turn your kids room into a fabulous playroom that sets their imagination alight while making them feel simultaneously so at ease and at home.