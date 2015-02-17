Interesting ideas to enhance your child's room

Remember how exciting it was when your parents added new things to your bedroom, or even revamped it altogether? Fresh paint colours, new furniture, new feel, new vibe—for kids, their bedroom is their haven and they ought to feel truly at home when spending their waking and dreaming lives within it. Thankfully, these days you don’t need an exorbitant budget to transform your kids’ interior setup; all it takes is a little knowhow, a few unique tricks and tips and some inspiration—as we can see in the following fantastic examples of unique kids bedroom deckouts, there are so many small things you can do to truly enhance the breathability and creativity of the kids room, from unique, colourful space saving drawers and storage, to clever wall murals, fun bed designs and wild rugs for the floor! Take a few tips, get creative and turn your kids room into a fabulous playroom that sets their imagination alight while making them feel simultaneously so at ease and at home.
Who would have thought shelving could be so bright and exciting? This is a perfect example of how well designed joinery can add interest and colour to your child’s room. Forget bland and tired pine furniture, this shelf is the new generation of cool and contemporary. Give your little kiddies something to be proud of and ensure their storage space is a bright as their imagination. As an added benefit, making each draw colour coded is a great way to ensure your child knows where to store their toys and can make playtime clean up an enjoyable, swift and stress-free task.
Who could forget being a kid and sticking those glow-in-the-dark intergalactic stars and moons onto a bedroom ceiling—sure, this was the bane of every parent as the glow inevitably dissipated and the stars were peeled off taking the caked on ceiling paint with them, but the initial excitement was palpable! These days there are many different options when it comes to decorating a child’s bedroom and walls are no exception. This example shows perfectly how a simple lick of blackboard paint and overlayed tree mural can transform a room and provide hours of simple, creative entertainment.
If colourful shelving wasn’t enough, this ingenious dolls house wall shelf easily stores all of your little ones clothing, toys and miscellaneous items. Make arranging and organising clothes fun and ensure you have a shelf that brings out their abundant creativity as well as providing a quick and accessible storage space.
Wall hooks needn’t be boring or dull—spice up useful wall space by installing a series of hooks that are as cute and comical as they are practical and useful. Emulating this in your own child’s bedroom, or indeed in your home is simple, requires minimal refurbishment of a space and can drastically transform a bland white wall into something silly and exciting. Moreover, add a coordinating acrylic shoe stand to brighten up your hall and provide space for your little ones to leave their shoes.
The dream space for any child, this superb bedroom combines many of the aforementioned enhancements and adds in some bespoke furniture such as the bed come tent-cubby. It’s hard to imagine a child that wouldn’t absolutely love spending time here, the tree shaped bookshelf coordinates perfectly with the tent bed, and the room is punctuated by colourful art, sophisticated lighting and neutral toned rug for hours of creative playtime.
One of the most important things to consider when renovating or refurbishing a child’s room is to pick a theme and stick to it. Often the failure of room design can be attributed to a lack of continuity throughout the space, which leads to confusion in the decor or style and ultimately causes the area to feel cold or unpleasant. Sticking to a theme can however be quite simple, ensure that when you pick a colour scheme you consult your local decorating centre to guarantee that hues originate from the same tonal family. This example is excellent in demonstrating how just a few simple well-coordinated items can create a space that is successful and enjoyable for any child.