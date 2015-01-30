Repurposing crates and pallets

In a lot of ways, especially when it comes to design, you might say that we live in an era where ‘old is new again’. The thirst for retro materials and revamped nostalgia has never bee more popular, and in this day and age interior designers take pride in being able to repurpose old materials and transform them into something fresh, something functional, yet acutely design-conscious—especially something that makes a statement. Disused wooden pallets and crates are a perfect example of the revamped materials trend—once upon a time, these cross-thatched wood tablets held only a perfunctory use as a storage unit for goods, furniture and anything that had to be transported via forklift. These days, the pallets are the furniture. These wooden pieces are so versatile and serve many interior design functions: as delightfully unique coffee tables, a homemade futon bases for your bed, makeshift bookshelves and so much more.

The following fantastic examples show how you can transform even the most basic of pallets and, with a bit of paint work, pizazz and clever placement, let old become new again, while making a fabulous design statement in your domestic space.