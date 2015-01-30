Repurposing crates and pallets

In a lot of ways, especially when it comes to design, you might say that we live in an era where ‘old is new again’. The thirst for retro materials and revamped nostalgia has never bee more popular, and in this day and age interior designers take pride in being able to repurpose old materials and transform them into something fresh, something functional, yet acutely design-conscious—especially something that makes a statement. Disused wooden pallets and crates are a perfect example of the revamped materials trend—once upon a time, these cross-thatched wood tablets held only a perfunctory use as a storage unit for goods, furniture and anything that had to be transported via forklift. These days, the pallets are the furniture. These wooden pieces are so versatile and serve many interior design functions: as delightfully unique coffee tables, a homemade futon bases for your bed, makeshift bookshelves and so much more.
The following fantastic examples show how you can transform even the most basic of pallets and, with a bit of paint work, pizazz and clever placement, let old become new again, while making a fabulous design statement in your domestic space.
Is there a space in your apartment that is too small to be a bedroom, yet too large as simply a storage space? Spice up a poky area of your interior domestic area with a sunbed! Not quite a bed, not quite a seat, the sunbed is an ideal resting place to grab a good book, a cup of hot tea, lay back and indulge in a moment of relaxation and respite. This sunbed ticks all the boxes—stylish, versatile, simple and ultimately friendly on the bank account. Achieving this in your own abode is effortless—two reclaimed pallets, stripped back, topped with a fresh coat of crisp white paint and you will have yourself a stylish and comfortable home hideaway.
When a simple sunbed is not enough, take a glance at this stunningly impressive hanging queen size bed. This piece of upcycled furniture is as striking as it is functional; made from reclaimed pallets, you are assured a peaceful and soothing nights rest atop this four-poster-esque sleeping space. Coordinate this style of industrial chic with roughly whitewashed furniture, glamorous vintage lamps and accessorise with thick, plush white linens and throws.
For a home that communicates your inner conservationist and environmentalist this ingenious and creative piece of upcycled furniture has it all! This three-stack pallet chest of drawers from Kimidori combines the strong aesthetic sensibility of reclaimed furniture with the practicality and usefulness of a newly built item. Consider pairing with minimalist and modern accoutrements, bespoke light fittings, hand-woven rugs and artful wall hangings for a space that evokes thoughtful taste and spirit.
Probably the easiest DIY piece of furniture you will ever make, the reclaimed timber crate bookshelf is a stylish and attractive item that every home needs. Take a trip to your local thrift store or second hand furniture shop and get hunting. You may find it difficult to collect a number of similar sized crates for use in your bookshelf, however, get creative, play around and build a piece of environmentally friendly furniture that is both individual and convenient.
Are you looking to inject a little urban flair into your living space? Then look no further than an upcycled coffee table made from a reclaimed pallet! This stylish, movable coffee table is wonderfully practical and offers the user a generous area to hold a lamp, some candles and convenient under shelf storage for books, newspapers or any other lounge room appurtenances.
Along with the extremely useful ‘crate bookshelf’, this particular example shows how the simple reclaimed timber crate can be repurposed into several coordinating pieces of industrial chic furniture. Is it a stool, is it a seat, or is it a table? Yes, the humble vintage wood crate is all of these things and more! Limited only by your imagination, think outside the box and create something full of individuality and style.
This dining table combines the rustic chic style of industrial reclaimed furniture with light and comforting Scandinavian simplicity. Add delicate accessories such as these tea light holders, along with contrasting dining chairs for a space that is inexpensive, useful, and ultimately stylish.