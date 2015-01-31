A touch of Scandinavian style

Scandinavia. The word alone evokes all manner of wild thoughts—Vikings on epic voyages of plunder, freezing winter climes, dramatic geography, excellent social welfare and education. Yet there is something else that the Danes, Swedes and Norwegians do very well, and that is design. Whether it’s to do with furniture, art, architecture or interior design altogether, the Scandinavian way is one that can’t help but appeal to people worldwide. Dedicated to clean lines, a bent towards minimalism, bright tones and hues, Scandinavian style remains one of the most highly sought after interior design directions and inspirations. Of course, these wonderful examples below attest to the power and beauty of the Scandinavian way, beautiful interiors created with balance, harmony and the perfect blend of understated aesthetics and functionality.
Take a few pointers from the Scandinavians and transform the vibe and feel of your domestic spaces too.
The epitome of stylish clean Scandinavian design, this bathroom space evokes a sense of tranquillity and serenity whilst providing function, minimalism and elegance. This space visually exudes attractiveness, but an element of ingenuity has also been employed to ensure it is functional and practical. Expansive Carrara marble covers the walls and stairs while raw timber beams provide warmth. Moreover, reflective tiles are used on the floor and shower space to provide depth and contrast.
Scandinavian style does not have to mean clean lines, practicality and light timber furniture. Instead this style is wide ranging and can lend itself to decor that is welcoming, warm and serene. To emulate this style in your own domestic space, choose items such as the ones seen here in this example— neutral tones, natural textures and luxurious fabrics for a home that is stylish yet comfortable.
Industrial furniture lends itself to numerous decor possibilities, but it is most frequently spotted in renovated warehouse spaces or rustic artist studios. This versatile design can also work wonders when coupled with other contrasting styles—as seen in this example, the traditional heritage apartment takes on a new ambience when teamed with clean-lined Scandinavian inspired industrial furniture. The white soap finished timber stools and table top are paired with dark steel trestle and matching retro chair—this combination, additionally contrasted with contemporary bright rug, exudes magnetism and spirit.
Who said kids couldn’t have a space that radiates style and panache? Forget bedrooms covered in faded aeroplane motifs and employ some forward-thinking design tips. Firstly, consider a wall mural that suits the child’s interests and couple that with a nice neutral wall tone, bright hanging lamp and Scandinavian styled furniture, and immediately you will have a space that fosters imagination and freethinking.
Don’t be put off by overindulging in a white themed interior space—the clean crisp attributes of white decor can offer a home the much needed spaciousness and chic style it deserves. Mimicking this particular design in your own home can seem daunting, consult an interior specialist to ensure you match your white tones correctly and provide enough subtle contrast to allow a sense of movement throughout the space. If you are undertaking a DIY, make sure you include some soft textures such as a beechwood countertop, stainless steel fittings and some subtle bursts of colour in the form of fresh flowers or bespoke dinnerware.
Minimalist furniture design may seem tricky to incorporate into your house or apartment, but it is extremely versatile in terms of its ability to contrast with other designs or decor. This example presents some Scandinavian styled minimalist dining room furniture that world work extremely well in most design scenarios and inject a sense of practicality and sophistication into your domestic space.
A kitchen-come-laundry can present numerous difficulties when designing a small apartment space. Furthermore ensuring the washing machine does not deter from your well-appointed kitchen aesthetic could become a task of its own. This Scandinavian designed kitchen has managed to find harmony and balance between food preparation and clothes laundering; it employs light timber tones and a rustic appeal to ensure the space is calculated and thoughtful.