Kitchen rangehoods

The kitchen—the central furnace of our abode, the domestic burner that sustains the rest of the house with hospitality, affection and provides a fundamental meeting place for the family to reboot, refill, re-energise and replenish. With such an important domestic space, it makes sense to ensure that it is functional, pleasant and aesthetically sensible in all areas of its style and design. When we cook, vapours from our food drift and float into the surrounding atmosphere—smoke, steam and inevitably smells amalgamate and mingle throughout our kitchen, and no matter how delicious the banquet, end up causing what can only be described as greasy rancid mist. The solution? A well-constructed, and powerful rangehood—if the central ventilation system of your humble abode is unfitting, unsuitable or unbefitting the needs of your household, then it is time to rejuvenate and renovate. But where to start? Extraction power, size, style, noise and ducting are all key questions that will arise when considering a new rangehood for the home—take a look at these nifty and neat examples below and get some inspiration for your new and purified kitchen.
Small kitchens are often highly susceptible to smells and vapours, more so than larger spacious kitchens with a strong air flow that minimises these unavoidable and undesirable fumes. This kitchen works a cylindrical ducted island rangehood into the minimalist space, effortlessly adding to the decor and indeed fashioning an essential appliance into something stylish and elegant.
The traditional canopy rangehood is the most common variety of this appliance, seen in many traditional and contemporary kitchens. These wall-mounted canopies are usually ducted to the outside of the house through pipes in the wall or roof; often in apartment living, recirculated versions are available, which filter the extracted fumes and disperse clean air back into the kitchen. Although this style of rangehood will work with almost any kitchen design, it is particularly successful in heritage or traditional kitchens with granite bench tops, timber joinery and stainless steel appliances.
When style is of chief importance, often a clunky hanging island appliance is simply not an option—this ceiling ventilation system is practically invisible ensuring the integrity of the minimalist contemporary design. If considering this type of rangehood, ensure you thoroughly research all available options, as ceiling mounted designs generally offer less extraction power, and can be noisy.
This tilted rangehood is a modern take on the traditional wall mounted canopy ventilator, with one small difference: the extractor fans face outward. This increases cooking freedom by allowing greater head space, offering more movability and convenience while using the cooktop. Elect this design for a modern or contemporary space, and pair the stylish glass hood with bright and bold colours, fitting-free cupboards and matching stainless steel appliances.
In small apartment spaces the last thing you want is a seemingly colossal and unwieldy appliance detracting from your sleek and stylish kitchen design—enter the minimal cylindrical rangehood, small enough to ensure clean wall space is retained, minimal in design and chic in appearance. This style of rangehood suits apartment living perfectly as it can be installed without ducting and instead works as a recirculation air purifier. Combine this gorgeous centrepiece with stainless steel cupboards, light beech timber countertops and industrial styled fittings.
When style and intention is of the utmost priority, consider installing a powerpack rangehood—offering a smart, fully concealed built-in design, these appliances are integrated for the most modern and streamlined look. This style of contemporary exhaust fan can often work just as successfully as a larger wall mounted rangehood but offers the flexibility of a sleek device with versatility when planning and designing your kitchen.