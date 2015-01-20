Kitchen rangehoods

The kitchen—the central furnace of our abode, the domestic burner that sustains the rest of the house with hospitality, affection and provides a fundamental meeting place for the family to reboot, refill, re-energise and replenish. With such an important domestic space, it makes sense to ensure that it is functional, pleasant and aesthetically sensible in all areas of its style and design. When we cook, vapours from our food drift and float into the surrounding atmosphere—smoke, steam and inevitably smells amalgamate and mingle throughout our kitchen, and no matter how delicious the banquet, end up causing what can only be described as greasy rancid mist. The solution? A well-constructed, and powerful rangehood—if the central ventilation system of your humble abode is unfitting, unsuitable or unbefitting the needs of your household, then it is time to rejuvenate and renovate. But where to start? Extraction power, size, style, noise and ducting are all key questions that will arise when considering a new rangehood for the home—take a look at these nifty and neat examples below and get some inspiration for your new and purified kitchen.