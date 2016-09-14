Simple Home Transforming Revamp

A house that boasts all-white décor can look chic and harmonious, but to use too much of this colour can make for an unwelcoming and empty environment. The key to curating an elegant, contemporary home lies in utilising different textures and shades of white itself.
Although the rooms in this Brazilian property were designed to look cool and collected, the overall effect left visitors feeling cold. As you will see, the original composition of the interior was far from dynamic, but architecture studio, Maria Torres, turned this around by introducing some artistic elements and a much needed splash of colour.
Just see for yourself how this lacklustre home was transformed into something spectacular. The new owners must be relieved!
Well, the intention is clear but the room fails to deliver. The white furniture and neutral décor are along the right lines but unfortunately the space appears cluttered due to the overbearing shelving unit and busy patterned rug.
The low-hanging light shade feels slightly too large for the room, and the choice of pale yellow for the walls looks quite drab. It’s clear that something is missing to make this place vibrant and fun.
Wow! What a difference we see here. The bookshelf, which seemed to scale the wall and take over the room, is now gone. Instead, there are honey-tone single shelves to display ornaments and draw the eye to some examples of tasteful design.
The white colour scheme remains, with a white cover placed below the staircase for a fresh and contemporary look. We've also said goodbye to the low-hanging light, and it its place is a sleek and striking red light fixture, which is ideal for the modern home.
Here you can also see the addition of panelled lighting, which creates a pleasant ambience in the combined living and dining area.
A cool inclusion were the transparent dining chairs, which make the room appear larger and also add a quirky contemporary touch.
Did you notice how the timber table forms as one with the feature wall?
Here we have a fuller view of the living room, which was stale and unexciting before the much needed makeover.
The contemporary details, such as the vase and white sofa, are at odds with the more romantic-style paintings and yellow walls.
Ta-da! The sofa now contrasts with the walls, giving the space greater definition.
Some colourful cushions liven up the room, and some interesting wall art takes it to the next level, proving that accessories in the lounge really do matter.
The bathroom was nothing to shout about before Maria Torres Architects took over. Dated tiles and and fixtures left a lot to be desired. The owners always feared the moment when their guests asked where the bathroom was!
Let's take a look at the bathroom as it is now…
Much better! Fun, playful and yet still fresh. The architect made some essential changes, removing the shabby basin top and replacing it with a charming wooden top with integrated sink.
The wall under the window now boasts a mosaic of hard-wearing and practical tiles. A lick of white paint and a flash of greenery in the form of a house plant finish off this bathroom nicely.
Before being used as a nursery, this space was for the mother of one of the occupants. The blue colour scheme was kept as it's fitting for a child's room, but the décor was greatly improved.
As you may have noticed, the theme of the room is travel. A world map decorates one of the walls and a slightly richer blue was chosen for the remaining walls to mimic the sky.
The sofa bed was designed to match the cot, creating a feeling of continuity in the design. We also see that the armchair makes for an attractive and practical addition to the space, which is especially useful when the little ones are struggling to get to sleep.
Both bathrooms on the second floor of the house were very similar. Namely, neglected and in need of some TLC.
The ceiling of the bathroom, located in the suite, was also leaking and so some plumbing work was required before a new interior style could be implemented.
A modern sink and a cleverly integrated bath tub take this room from drab to fab. The colours chosen might not be everybody's first choice, but just a little touch of lime green and purple bring the bathroom to life and offset the stark white of the fixtures.
Overall, a really impressive transformation!
