Simple Home Transforming Revamp

A house that boasts all-white décor can look chic and harmonious, but to use too much of this colour can make for an unwelcoming and empty environment. The key to curating an elegant, contemporary home lies in utilising different textures and shades of white itself.

Although the rooms in this Brazilian property were designed to look cool and collected, the overall effect left visitors feeling cold. As you will see, the original composition of the interior was far from dynamic, but architecture studio, Maria Torres, turned this around by introducing some artistic elements and a much needed splash of colour.

Just see for yourself how this lacklustre home was transformed into something spectacular. The new owners must be relieved!