​12 simple ways to organise your kitchen

To keep that kitchen spick and span seems like a never-ending task, especially if you consider how much time we (meaning you, your family, and your friends) spend in it. This task becomes particularly challenging if that kitchen is a bit on the small side, seeing as you need to get creative in terms of de-cluttering your culinary space.

But never fear, for homify comes bearing tips and tricks (as usual) to help you out, and this time we have prepared a never-fail list of simple ideas to help organise your kitchen.

Let’s take it from the top!