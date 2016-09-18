Your browser is out-of-date.

​12 simple ways to organise your kitchen

Johannes van Graan
Classic, yet Contemporary, Rencraft Classic style kitchen
To keep that kitchen spick and span seems like a never-ending task, especially if you consider how much time we (meaning you, your family, and your friends) spend in it. This task becomes particularly challenging if that kitchen is a bit on the small side, seeing as you need to get creative in terms of de-cluttering your culinary space.

But never fear, for homify comes bearing tips and tricks (as usual) to help you out, and this time we have prepared a never-fail list of simple ideas to help organise your kitchen.

Let’s take it from the top!

1. A place for everything…

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Minimalist kitchen
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

… and everything in its place. From the get-go, you need to have a clear idea of what in your kitchen belongs where (i.e. cups and mugs above the sink, cutlery in the top drawer, etc.). 

Once everything has its own place in the kitchen, cleaning and de-cluttering becomes much simpler.

2. Cables, away!

Unsere Küchenausstellung, Settele Küche & Wohnen KitchenElectronics
Settele Küche & Wohnen

Settele Küche & Wohnen
Settele Küche &amp; Wohnen
Settele Küche & Wohnen

Regardless of which room in the house we’re talking about, cables are always an eyesore. And the kitchen is certainly no place to have cords lying around. 

Hide those cables either behind the equipment, or invest in clever little contraptions, such as the one shown above. Hey, it is the 21st century after all!

3. Shelves are lifesavers

Longboard Cherry by chris+ruby chris+ruby KitchenCabinets & shelves
chris+ruby

Longboard Cherry by chris+ruby

chris+ruby
chris+ruby
chris+ruby

Nobody will blame you for not having enough cupboard space – but they will judge you for not doing anything about it.

Put up some floating shelves to help out with storage – they are great for easy access to spices, cooking utensils, and anything else you may require in the kitchen.

4. Retrofit cupboards

Happiest when the skies are blue, Alaris London Ltd KitchenCabinets & shelves
Alaris London Ltd

Happiest when the skies are blue

Alaris London Ltd
Alaris London Ltd
Alaris London Ltd

Definitely one of the best things since sliced bread. Retrofit cupboards allow you to organise anything you can fit (from pasta and spices to small appliances) into one convenient, fold-in space.

The best part about these kinds of cupboards is that the platform where your food is stored comes right out so you can see each item you have stored without sifting through containers.

5. Organised drawers

Soft close drawers John Ladbury and Company KitchenCabinets & shelves
John Ladbury and Company

Soft close drawers

John Ladbury and Company
John Ladbury and Company
John Ladbury and Company

Let your drawers commit to storing specifics (i.e. this one for pots and pans, that one for spices, etc.). This will save you lots of time when in work mode.

6. Split the trash

Pull out waste bins Urban Myth KitchenStorage
Urban Myth

Pull out waste bins

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

Splitting up your rubbish into plastic, paper, organic, and everything else will not only help along your ‘green’ lifestyle, but will also keep you organised.  

7. Tackle the cutlery drawer

Classic, yet Contemporary Rencraft Classic style kitchen kitchen,kitchen drawers,cutlery drawer,bespoke storage,handmade kitchen,painted kitchen,designer kitchen,cutlery insert
Rencraft

Classic, yet Contemporary

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

Yes, we know the temptation of throwing all your silverware into a heap, but don’t give in. Get a simple divider, as shown above, and keep your drawers looking neat and first rate.

8. Go magnetic

set of 3 chef knives Fate London KitchenKitchen utensils
Fate London

set of 3 chef knives

Fate London
Fate London
Fate London

If you want to keep those sharp elements like knives and scissors out of easy-to-reach drawers for your little ones (or just like to show off your collection of sharp objects), get yourself a magnetic strip.

9. Add some lighting

MANGO, GUSTO E MODERNITA', ARREX LE CUCINE KitchenStorage
ARREX LE CUCINE

ARREX LE CUCINE
ARREX LE CUCINE
ARREX LE CUCINE

No more digging around in that gloomy drawer searching for who-knows-what. Install some kitchen lighting to have that drawer light up brightly every time you open it. 

This one is sure to elicit at least one “oh, wow” from your guests.

10. Contain your ingredients

APARTAMENTO SAÚDE - SP, Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte KitchenAccessories & textiles
Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte

Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte

With cute little containers such as these, you can be sure that your variety of ingredients and spices are neatly separated. 

And with cute little magnetised containers such as these, no more rummaging around those cupboards looking for that essential flavour.

11. Blackboard paint for shopping lists

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Whether it’s to portray a shopping list or a “have a nice day” from your spouse to you, blackboard paint surely deserves a little spot in the kitchen.

12. De-clutter!

Fotos, EL OESTE HOGAR KitchenAccessories & textiles
EL OESTE HOGAR

EL OESTE HOGAR
EL OESTE HOGAR
EL OESTE HOGAR

We can’t stress this one enough. 

How can you expect to be organised if you have junk lying around your countertops? Those unnecessary elements need to go, as they use up valuable space!

To see which elements you can get rid of, check out: Throw These Things Out Your Home Right NOW!

What other ideas will help with a better organised kitchen?

