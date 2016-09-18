​12 simple ways to organise your kitchen

To keep that kitchen spick and span seems like a never-ending task, especially if you consider how much time we (meaning you, your family, and your friends) spend in it. This task becomes particularly challenging if that kitchen is a bit on the small side, seeing as you need to get creative in terms of de-cluttering your culinary space.
But never fear, for homify comes bearing tips and tricks (as usual) to help you out, and this time we have prepared a never-fail list of simple ideas to help organise your kitchen.
Let’s take it from the top!
… and everything in its place. From the get-go, you need to have a clear idea of what in your kitchen belongs where (i.e. cups and mugs above the sink, cutlery in the top drawer, etc.).
Once everything has its own place in the kitchen, cleaning and de-cluttering becomes much simpler.
Regardless of which room in the house we’re talking about, cables are always an eyesore. And the kitchen is certainly no place to have cords lying around.
Hide those cables either behind the equipment, or invest in clever little contraptions, such as the one shown above. Hey, it is the 21st century after all!
Nobody will blame you for not having enough cupboard space – but they will judge you for not doing anything about it.
Put up some floating shelves to help out with storage – they are great for easy access to spices, cooking utensils, and anything else you may require in the kitchen.
Definitely one of the best things since sliced bread. Retrofit cupboards allow you to organise anything you can fit (from pasta and spices to small appliances) into one convenient, fold-in space.
The best part about these kinds of cupboards is that the platform where your food is stored comes right out so you can see each item you have stored without sifting through containers.
Let your drawers commit to storing specifics (i.e. this one for pots and pans, that one for spices, etc.). This will save you lots of time when in work mode.
Splitting up your rubbish into plastic, paper, organic, and everything else will not only help along your ‘green’ lifestyle, but will also keep you organised.
Need a kitchen designer? How about a painter or floorer? Our list of professionals can help you out…
Yes, we know the temptation of throwing all your silverware into a heap, but don’t give in. Get a simple divider, as shown above, and keep your drawers looking neat and first rate.
If you want to keep those sharp elements like knives and scissors out of easy-to-reach drawers for your little ones (or just like to show off your collection of sharp objects), get yourself a magnetic strip.
No more digging around in that gloomy drawer searching for who-knows-what. Install some kitchen lighting to have that drawer light up brightly every time you open it.
This one is sure to elicit at least one “oh, wow” from your guests.
With cute little containers such as these, you can be sure that your variety of ingredients and spices are neatly separated.
And with cute little magnetised containers such as these, no more rummaging around those cupboards looking for that essential flavour.
Whether it’s to portray a shopping list or a “have a nice day” from your spouse to you, blackboard paint surely deserves a little spot in the kitchen.
We can’t stress this one enough.
How can you expect to be organised if you have junk lying around your countertops? Those unnecessary elements need to go, as they use up valuable space!
To see which elements you can get rid of, check out: Throw These Things Out Your Home Right NOW!