Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Make sure you sidestep these 8 decorating sins

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Knots Rugs, Knots Rugs Knots Rugs Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Loading admin actions …

Nobody’s perfect – even the most seasoned interior designer can sometimes hit a brick wall or discover that his/her decision about, for example, that window treatment may not have been the best choice. The difference, however, between trained professionals and us regular folk is that they have the knowledge and skills to realise their blunders and rectify them in time. 

But it’s not all doom and gloom for the rest of us. For one thing, if you are reading this, that means that you are quite fortunate to know about homify, for here we are always ready with a tip or two to help improve your home design and style. 

And today we wish to help by pinpointing those common decorating blunders that most of us make without even realising it, and how to fix them…

1. Wall art hung too high

Privada El Secreto, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Modern living room
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

The problem: Why, oh why would you want your guests to crane their necks and look up at your too-high-hung wall art? Those framed beauties should not stop a couple of centimetres from your ceiling. 

Our solution: Although there are exceptions (like pictures on top of a console), your wall art should ideally be hung with the centre of the piece about 1.4 m off the floor. You want your art to be at eye level to make your interior feel comfortable.

And yes, you may adjust them a little bit if you are really tall.

2. Art that’s too small

English Rose_Purple Haze Knots Rugs Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Knots Rugs

English Rose_Purple Haze

Knots Rugs
Knots Rugs
Knots Rugs

The problem: Most of us focus on colour when buying art, not size. And that 30 cm print is going to look pretty lost hanging against that majestic wall above your elongated sofa. 

Always compare the scale of your art to other things around it. A small piece that fits perfectly above a small side table or the toilet may look weird behind your large dining table. 

Our solution: Opt for either bigger art pieces, or consider a gallery wall to fill up more wall space.

3. A rug that is much too small

The Mad Men Collection, louis de poortere louis de poortere Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Cotton Beige
louis de poortere

The Mad Men Collection

louis de poortere
louis de poortere
louis de poortere

The problem: Whether it’s the living room or bathroom, a rug that is too small can look like an afterthought, and leave your space feeling bizarre and unfinished. 

Our solution: Get a bigger rug, or layer another rug beneath the smaller one to cancel out more floor space.

4. Furniture that’s the wrong scale for your space

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern style bedroom
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

The problem: Oversized pieces may look stunning in spacious, 4 metre-high rooms, but interior spaces with a more modest scale won’t work. And smaller, more delicate pieces may look like they’re being swallowed up in large rooms. 

Our solution: Measure, measure, measure! Before bringing any new piece into your house, do a little outline in your room with paper or tape on the floor of how that piece is going to fit in. 

And if you already have furniture that’s a little off scale for the space, remember that a bigger piece can work if it’s the centre of attention, and balanced out with more delicate items (i.e. a large fireplace with small potted plants/ottomans/wall art around it.

5. Forgetting the lighting

homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

The problem: You think of lamps and overheads as little touches that you add in afterwards. Lighting is everything, and poor lighting can make even the most stylish space seem unfinished and unattractive. 

Our solution: Every room needs more than one light source. So treat your space to an overhead as well as a few smaller lamps (or wall sconces) for cosier occasions.

6. Thinking of colour and not texture

vintage te quiero vintage..., Disak Studio Disak Studio Industrial style living room
Disak Studio

Disak Studio
Disak Studio
Disak Studio

The problem: Tones are important, sure, but texture can also make or break a space. Spending too much time on colour and none at all on texture can make a room seem dull and flat. 

Our solution: Whether it’s a wooden table, a brick wall, or a woven rug, make sure you treat every room to at least two types of different textures (depending on the size, of course).

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Trying to match up everything

Traumhafte Schlafzimmer, 'zoeppritz since 1828' 'zoeppritz since 1828' Modern style bedroom
&#39;zoeppritz since 1828&#39;

'zoeppritz since 1828'
&#39;zoeppritz since 1828&#39;
'zoeppritz since 1828'

The problem: You try to let all your furniture pieces be in the exact same shad of beige, blue, or whatever colour you picked out. This can lead to your space looking very uninteresting. 

Our solution: Variety is the spice of life; thus, mix it up! A couple of vintage pieces can add personality and texture (see Nº 6) to a modern interior, and vice versa. Focus less on what ‘matches’ and more on what ‘goes’.

8. Forgetting that furniture is for people

Wimbledon, LEIVARS LEIVARS Modern living room
LEIVARS

Wimbledon

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

The problem: You space out your furniture in such a way that it looks breathtaking, yet is very impractical because you can’t have a proper conversation with friends when seated. 

Our solution: Don’t let your room’s shape dictate your furniture layout. Rather think about how you plan to use the space. And then see our: 9 Step homify Guide To Living Room Layouts.

Renovation designs for small bathrooms
Any other hints you’d like to add to our list?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks