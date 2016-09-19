​Make sure you sidestep these 8 decorating sins

Nobody’s perfect – even the most seasoned interior designer can sometimes hit a brick wall or discover that his/her decision about, for example, that window treatment may not have been the best choice. The difference, however, between trained professionals and us regular folk is that they have the knowledge and skills to realise their blunders and rectify them in time.

But it’s not all doom and gloom for the rest of us. For one thing, if you are reading this, that means that you are quite fortunate to know about homify, for here we are always ready with a tip or two to help improve your home design and style.

And today we wish to help by pinpointing those common decorating blunders that most of us make without even realising it, and how to fix them…