​Make sure you sidestep these 8 decorating sins

Nobody’s perfect – even the most seasoned interior designer can sometimes hit a brick wall or discover that his/her decision about, for example, that window treatment may not have been the best choice. The difference, however, between trained professionals and us regular folk is that they have the knowledge and skills to realise their blunders and rectify them in time.
But it’s not all doom and gloom for the rest of us. For one thing, if you are reading this, that means that you are quite fortunate to know about homify, for here we are always ready with a tip or two to help improve your home design and style.
And today we wish to help by pinpointing those common decorating blunders that most of us make without even realising it, and how to fix them…
The problem: Why, oh why would you want your guests to crane their necks and look up at your too-high-hung wall art? Those framed beauties should not stop a couple of centimetres from your ceiling.
Our solution: Although there are exceptions (like pictures on top of a console), your wall art should ideally be hung with the centre of the piece about 1.4 m off the floor. You want your art to be at eye level to make your interior feel comfortable.
And yes, you may adjust them a little bit if you are really tall.
The problem: Most of us focus on colour when buying art, not size. And that 30 cm print is going to look pretty lost hanging against that majestic wall above your elongated sofa.
Always compare the scale of your art to other things around it. A small piece that fits perfectly above a small side table or the toilet may look weird behind your large dining table.
Our solution: Opt for either bigger art pieces, or consider a gallery wall to fill up more wall space.
The problem: Whether it’s the living room or bathroom, a rug that is too small can look like an afterthought, and leave your space feeling bizarre and unfinished.
Our solution: Get a bigger rug, or layer another rug beneath the smaller one to cancel out more floor space.
The problem: Oversized pieces may look stunning in spacious, 4 metre-high rooms, but interior spaces with a more modest scale won’t work. And smaller, more delicate pieces may look like they’re being swallowed up in large rooms.
Our solution: Measure, measure, measure! Before bringing any new piece into your house, do a little outline in your room with paper or tape on the floor of how that piece is going to fit in.
And if you already have furniture that’s a little off scale for the space, remember that a bigger piece can work if it’s the centre of attention, and balanced out with more delicate items (i.e. a large fireplace with small potted plants/ottomans/wall art around it.
The problem: You think of lamps and overheads as little touches that you add in afterwards. Lighting is everything, and poor lighting can make even the most stylish space seem unfinished and unattractive.
Our solution: Every room needs more than one light source. So treat your space to an overhead as well as a few smaller lamps (or wall sconces) for cosier occasions.
The problem: Tones are important, sure, but texture can also make or break a space. Spending too much time on colour and none at all on texture can make a room seem dull and flat.
Our solution: Whether it’s a wooden table, a brick wall, or a woven rug, make sure you treat every room to at least two types of different textures (depending on the size, of course).
The problem: You try to let all your furniture pieces be in the exact same shad of beige, blue, or whatever colour you picked out. This can lead to your space looking very uninteresting.
Our solution: Variety is the spice of life; thus, mix it up! A couple of vintage pieces can add personality and texture (see Nº 6) to a modern interior, and vice versa. Focus less on what ‘matches’ and more on what ‘goes’.
The problem: You space out your furniture in such a way that it looks breathtaking, yet is very impractical because you can’t have a proper conversation with friends when seated.
Our solution: Don’t let your room’s shape dictate your furniture layout. Rather think about how you plan to use the space. And then see our: 9 Step homify Guide To Living Room Layouts.