20 massive home renovation mistakes you can avoid

Any contracting team will tell you that taking on a home renovation project is no small or easy task, but there are some mistakes you can avoid in order to make the process a little smoother.

We thought it would be a good idea to take a look at the most common errors that people make when taking on a large project, so that we could help you sidestep them. Remember, taking on a total restoration is a far bigger task than simply fitting a new kitchen!

Without further ado, let's take a look at what you need to avoid…