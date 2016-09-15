Your browser is out-of-date.

20 massive home renovation mistakes you can avoid

nuova cucina a Verona, moovdesign moovdesign
Any contracting team will tell you that taking on a home renovation project is no small or easy task, but there are some mistakes you can avoid in order to make the process a little smoother. 

We thought it would be a good idea to take a look at the most common errors that people make when taking on a large project, so that we could help you sidestep them. Remember, taking on a total restoration is a far bigger task than simply fitting a new kitchen!

Without further ado, let's take a look at what you need to avoid…

1. Taking inaccurate measurements will scupper you from the start. Measure twice, cut once!

PROJET LAMARTINE, Transition Interior Design, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

2. Using the wrong tools for a job will prevent you getting a perfect finish, so don't just make do

nuova cucina a Verona, moovdesign moovdesign
moovdesign

3. Buying cheap materials will cut the longevity of your work significantly. Don't scrimp!

Fitted Kitchen, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, Scotland, Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd

Fitted Kitchen, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, Scotland

4. Skipping the boring prep work will only cause you problems and poor finishes later

Umbau & energetische Sanierung eines Bungalows von 1962, puschmann architektur puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur

5. Gutting rooms with no plan might mean more work than is necessary. Plus, had you planned ahead, you may have been able to salvage some things

Haus Kaiser, 28 Grad Architektur GmbH 28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

6. Relying on duct tape is a dangerous plan. Step away from the roll!

Appartamento Privato Rapallo, Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design

7. Don't install full size suite items in a small bathroom as they will take up all the space

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

8. Trying to be too trendy with your design could leave you owning a house that you don't even like that much. Stay true to your style, not fashion!

Ice White House-Luxury home, Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Minimalist kitchen
Quirke McNamara

Ice White House-Luxury home

9. Doorways inexplicably don't have a standard size, so be sure you've built ones that everyone in the house can comfortably get through. So many people don't actually consider this

Adamson Doors Adamson Doors Windows & doorsDoors Wood White
Adamson Doors

Adamson Doors

10 Underestimating the sheer amount of chaos that a renovation will bring is a grave error. There will be mess and you need to get used to it

Reforma en la Barceloneta, OAK 2000 OAK 2000 Modern living room
OAK 2000

11. Avoiding adding eco credentials to your home is a mistake, as something as simple as a green roof could cut your heating bills significantly

Residential green roofs, Organic Roofs Organic Roofs Modern houses
Organic Roofs

Residential green roofs

12. Don't underestimate the importance of lighting in your finished home. Think about this well ahead of time and add enough power supplies

An electric blue flocked 8 lamp Jasmine chandelier Thomas & Vines Ltd Living roomLighting
Thomas &amp; Vines Ltd

An electric blue flocked 8 lamp Jasmine chandelier

13. Use the right paints for different surfaces or your finish will be awful and have no longevity

Feature Wall Madame Ant Minimalist walls & floors
Madame Ant

Feature Wall

14. Narrow stairs can seem like a great space-saver but will you want to be using them in 10, 20 or 30 years? Think about the future

Fontanot: scale di design e accessori , Fontanot – Albini & Fontanot S.p.A. Fontanot – Albini & Fontanot S.p.A. Dining room
Fontanot – Albini &amp; Fontanot S.p.A.

15. Don't put the wrong windows in a heritage home. You might want uPVC warmth but you have to think about complementary styling

Advanced Bronze Casements on Staircase Architectural Bronze Ltd Windows & doorsWindows Metal Black
Architectural Bronze Ltd

Advanced Bronze Casements on Staircase

16. Ignoring safety protocols will create problems if you end up hurt and having to delay the project while you pop to hospital

テナントビルの住宅コンバージョンBT-house, 建築計画網・大系舎 一級建築士事務所 建築計画網・大系舎 一級建築士事務所
建築計画網・大系舎　一級建築士事務所

17. Not doing enough homework before you start a renovation is a huge error! You need to know everything you can about the property and the team that you're going to have helping you

ANDAR MODELO 31 DE JANEIRO, Guillaume Jean Architect & Designer Guillaume Jean Architect & Designer
Guillaume Jean Architect &amp; Designer

18. Failing to update the electrics in your home while you renovate the décor is a huge no-no. What if there is a problem somewhere? Think ahead, not just about your budget

LIGHTWAVERF 1 GANG 13A SOCKET (WHITE) DirectTradeSupplies Multimedia roomElectronics
DirectTradeSupplies

LIGHTWAVERF 1 GANG 13A SOCKET (WHITE)

19. Trying to totally overshadow a property's natural style could lead to a jarring finish. Try to work with what will be remaining to guide your work

Les Prevosts Farm, CCD Architects CCD Architects Rustic style kitchen
CCD Architects

Les Prevosts Farm

20. The biggest mistake people make is taking on more than they can handle. Be realistic about the time, money and help it will take to finish your project. That way, you can't be surprised or disappointed

雑木林の家, 有限会社 エイチエム建築企画室 有限会社 エイチエム建築企画室
有限会社 エイチエム建築企画室

Fore more sage home advice, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 Unnecessary Mistakes All New Homeowners Make.

Have you ever undertaken a home renovation project?

