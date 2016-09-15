16 problem solving space-savers for small bedrooms

We've said it before and we'll say it again, having a small bedroom is not a big problem. You might be shaking your head and thinking about how little space you have but, if you get a little more creative with your boudoir, you might be shocked at how functional, fabulous and restful it could be.

We've found some amazing small bedroom ideas already completed by talented interior designers, so why not spend a little time with us now, getting inspired and fired up to upgrade your beautiful space?