Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

16 problem solving space-savers for small bedrooms

press profile homify press profile homify
Truckee Residence, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

We've said it before and we'll say it again, having a small bedroom is not a big problem. You might be shaking your head and thinking about how little space you have but, if you get a little more creative with your boudoir, you might be shocked at how functional, fabulous and restful it could be.

We've found some amazing small bedroom ideas already completed by talented interior designers, so why not spend a little time with us now, getting inspired and fired up to upgrade your beautiful space?

1. Your corners are so much more handy than you realise. Your bed, storage and everything can go in there!

Крошка, Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ

Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ

2. Recessed wall shelves offer bags of storage potential without jutting into the room. Imagine all your clothes folded and stacked here

Truckee Residence, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style bedroom
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Truckee Residence

Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

3. High-level storage is so on trend and doesn't require you to sacrifice precious floor space

CASA TRES, Estudio Meraki Estudio Meraki Eclectic style bedroom
Estudio Meraki

Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki

4. Small kids rooms can be a nightmare but multifunctional beds are the key! This one turns a bedroom into a study and playroom

DORMITORIOS, Muebles Flores Torreblanca Muebles Flores Torreblanca Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

5. Go simple with your storage and let minimalism make the most of even a tiny space

Clapham Common Flat 2 YAM Studios Scandinavian style bedroom
YAM Studios

Clapham Common Flat 2

YAM Studios
YAM Studios
YAM Studios

6. Under your bed is a prime location for handy storage boxes and you can even create a headboard out of bookshelves

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Floating bedside tables will keep your floor clear and feeling much larger. It's all about perception

Bedroom STUDIO[01] LTD Modern style bedroom
STUDIO[01] LTD

Bedroom

STUDIO[01] LTD
STUDIO[01] LTD
STUDIO[01] LTD

8. This amazing compact dresser opens up to reveal a wealth of hidden organisation. Where can we get one?

Private Residence, Master Suite, Koubou Interiors Koubou Interiors Bedroom
Koubou Interiors

Private Residence, Master Suite

Koubou Interiors
Koubou Interiors
Koubou Interiors

9. Adding hidden drawers under your bed will keep your storage subtle and secretive

Betten, Massive Naturmöbel Massive Naturmöbel BedroomBeds & headboards
Massive Naturmöbel

Massive Naturmöbel
Massive Naturmöbel
Massive Naturmöbel

10. Recessed wardrobes offer practicality and require no precious room sacrifice. What a great way to use the dead space in your walls!

homify Nursery/kid's roomWardrobes & closets
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Creating a bed that has a storage plinth underneath it and comfort on top? What could be better?

Cobertura Freguesia, fpr Studio fpr Studio Scandinavian style bedroom White
fpr Studio

fpr Studio
fpr Studio
fpr Studio

12. Add functional spaces everywhere you can. A window seat can have a cavity for storing bedding and a headboard can stretch up to the ceiling, encompassing shelves

Brassworks, Belsize Architects Belsize Architects Modern style bedroom
Belsize Architects

Brassworks

Belsize Architects
Belsize Architects
Belsize Architects

13. Organisation is key in a small bedroom so be sure to clearly label any and all boxes or drawers so you don't need to waste time rummaging

better.sleeping, better.interiors better.interiors Eclectic style bedroom
better.interiors

better.interiors
better.interiors
better.interiors

14. When space is at a premium, always look up and think about what you could do with higher spaces. Walls are so underused but a simple ladder can solve that

casa 10, J J Scandinavian style bedroom
J

J
J
J

15. Mounting door knobs and hooks to a wall is a great way to organise your belongings in a small bedroom. Plus, it happens to look super cool!

Проект однокомнатной квартиры 40 м² (раздельная комната), SAZONOVA group SAZONOVA group Dressing roomAccessories & decoration
SAZONOVA group

SAZONOVA group
SAZONOVA group
SAZONOVA group

16. Alway think outside the box. Could that built-in cupboard be better repurposed? Is that wall too high to add shelves ? You can create a cosy, stylish and covetable bedroom, regardless of size, if you make it work perfectly for you

homify Rustic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

For more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 Double Bedrooms With Walls You'll Want To Copy.

A Faultless Cosy Little Home
How do you cope with a small bedroom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks