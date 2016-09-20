Mistakes to avoid for a classy and comfy bathroom

Let’s be honest: a small room presents some nice little challenges in terms of both style and function. And although you can (usually) tear down a wall to gain some extra space, not all of us have the means to do just that.
Today’s article focuses on just plain bad decisions to avoid when it comes to the small bathroom. And even though some of these solutions require a bathroom professional of some sort, a lot of our ideas can be achieved by yourself quickly and easily.
Why? Because we know how easy it can be for a small space to become cramped and cluttered, and we also know how comfortable it is to have enough legroom to shower, floss, and answer natures’ call in peace.
Thus, on with the show!
Opting to leave a few spare centimetres open below your vanity frees up a bit of floor space for smaller items.
Plus, it helps to make the bathroom visually bigger, if even just a tad.
The opening and closing of the shower door usually creates an awkward walk-around condition in the small bathroom, and even more so if there’s a sink cramped in across from it.
Rather opt for a corner sink to have a little more legroom for yourself and your appliances.
It’s very simple: a shower curtain that moves back and forth takes up less space than a glass door that moves in and out.
If that bathroom is very tight, lose the curtain and stick with a slim glass panel. It will keep most of the water in the shower and will free up needed elbow room.
Sharp corners in tight spaces can result in painful situations, like a bruised hip. If your vanity corners are leaving you black-and-blue, opt for a rounded style.
Besides, a rounded model can look quite striking contrasting with a square space.
Using a large-scale pattern in a small bathroom can trick your eye and make that space seem more expanded.
Thus, start looking at wallpapers, wall art, textiles, anything with oversized motifs.
Every bit helps! Thus, treat your small bathroom to a mirror that stretches across the length of the wall instead of just the vanity.
It can enable two people to use the sink at once, plus double up on visual space.
Be selective about your bathroom storage and furniture. If space is tight, rather mount a towel bar on the shower door to keep towels handy, or even a neat little wall niche to store a few.
Yes, your spare towels can be stored in a linen closet outside the bathroom, but you will still require that one towel close by to dry off.
The narrow, clean style of a trough sink can be just the thing to visually style up your tiny bathroom.
Trough models have a low profile and, when wall-mounted, they free up lots of floor space, which is an added bonus.
Just one tiny shelf added to your vanity can make a massive difference.
Be it for folded towels or bathroom accessories in neat little baskets, that shelf can be your go-to source for small-bathroom storage.
A wall-mounted faucet allows for a narrower sink or vanity, which frees up square footage in your small bathroom.
And since they are available in any design (from classically traditional to ultra modern), you can be sure you will find the faucet of your choice and style.
