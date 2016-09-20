Mistakes to avoid for a classy and comfy bathroom

Let’s be honest: a small room presents some nice little challenges in terms of both style and function. And although you can (usually) tear down a wall to gain some extra space, not all of us have the means to do just that.

Today’s article focuses on just plain bad decisions to avoid when it comes to the small bathroom. And even though some of these solutions require a bathroom professional of some sort, a lot of our ideas can be achieved by yourself quickly and easily.

Why? Because we know how easy it can be for a small space to become cramped and cluttered, and we also know how comfortable it is to have enough legroom to shower, floss, and answer natures’ call in peace.

Thus, on with the show!