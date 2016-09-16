14 garden tricks to make it look like you hired a pro

It's wonderful to be good friends with your neighbours, but it's ok to admit that you want your house and garden to be a little nicer than theirs. It's only human nature to feel a little competitive every now and then!

With that in mind, we've looked at some beautiful gardening projects in order to identify a few key features that you can mimic yourself, while leading your neighbours to believe you've had the professionals come in and do all the hard work for you.

Get ready for your garden to become designer chic for less!