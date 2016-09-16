Your browser is out-of-date.

25 decorating traps we don't want you to fall into

press profile homify
The Stables, Gourdon, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Wouldn't it be marvellous if we were all totally faultless? Well, how we decorate our homes can be, thanks to the tips and tricks that we've gleaned from professional interior designers

From keeping plenty of traffic space in your living room through to hiding away all your cables and keeping your home furnishing schemes simple, we think we've covered all bases here, so come take a look and see if you agree!

1. Never use fake flowers to decorate as they attract dust. Go for the real deal

Apartamento Cosmopolita, Spacemakers
Spacemakers

2. Don't fall into the trap of overflowing your bed with too many pillows

Scarlett Bed homify
Scarlett Bed

3. Overloading on accessories is a sure-fire way to make your space cluttered instead of cosy

Cedar House The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture

Cedar House

4. Don't fear colour, it actually looks great

Florence Darkwood Bed homify
homify

Florence Darkwood Bed

5. Your windows shouldn't be ignored! They need framing and dressing up

The Stables, Gourdon, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

The Stables, Gourdon, Aberdeenshire

6. Don't relegate furniture to the edges of rooms. Experiment with layouts

Tufty Time Sofa by B&B Italia Campbell Watson
Campbell Watson

Tufty Time Sofa by B&B Italia

7. Hard to clean and care for sofas are a bad choice, unless you also invest in covers

Open plan living room GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

Open plan living room

8. Don't mount your pictures too high. They should sit so the centres meet your eye line

HAM Screen Prints, HAM
HAM

HAM Screen Prints

9. Take the time to choose bright, sparkling lighting that will complement and not cool a room

Glass Blown Pendants over Island Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Glass Blown Pendants over Island

10. Rugs should always be anchored by at least some furniture legs, not left abandoned in the centre of a room

English Rose_Purple Haze Knots Rugs
Knots Rugs

English Rose_Purple Haze

11. There is a difference between eclectic and over the top use of colours and patterns. Simple can be better!

Summer Tropical Bloom Sian Zeng
Sian Zeng

Summer Tropical Bloom

12. Don't overlook the importance of proportional furniture or you will shrink your rooms

Natural Hide Rocking Chair puji
puji

Natural Hide Rocking Chair

13. Keep fashionable purchases to small accessories, not large pieces of furniture

ferm LIVING Image Photos, ferm LIVING
ferm LIVING

ferm LIVING Image Photos

14. Don't buy matching sets of everything or your home will look like a brand catalogue

Boston Light Grey Console Table and TV Unit The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

Boston Light Grey Console Table and TV Unit

15. Uncomfortable dining chairs are an absolute no-no! The food should be the talking point, not everyone's sore backs

'Vintage' shabby chic white extending fir table by Sedit homify
homify

'Vintage' shabby chic white extending fir table by Sedit

16. Don't embrace too much formality. Remember that you have to live in and use this space

'Minima' Contemporary hallway shoe storage with bench by Birex homify
homify

'Minima' Contemporary hallway shoe storage with bench by Birex

17. Don't be afraid to throw away gifts and accessories that you no longer like. Your taste is your own, so choose your own embellishments

Animal Head Wall Vase rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac

Animal Head Wall Vase

18. You don't have to keep the original door or cabinet hardware. If you want to modernise, change them

NINFA Las Maneta
Las Maneta

NINFA

19. Out of place or overly wacky themes will be a novelty, but not elegant

Daisy Chain Target Tiles
Target Tiles

Daisy Chain

20. Your hallway is your home's first impression so don't lessen your design efforts just because it's not a main room

steading conversion, adam mcnee ltd
adam mcnee ltd

steading conversion

21. Exposed cables really cheapen the finish of your home so try top keep all your electricals hidden

Property development , Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

Property development

22. More photos aren't always a good thing, if they'll make your walls look cluttered. Select a few favourites and put the rest in albums

TILLSAMMANS prints Studio Lisa Bengtsson
Studio Lisa Bengtsson

TILLSAMMANS prints

23. Pedestal rugs are something that should have never made it out of the 70s, so opt for a normal rug if you want one in your bathroom

Kenny&Mason Cloakrooms, Kenny&Mason
24. Lopsided furniture won't always be immediately obvious to you, but don't assume your floors are level as certain things may need adjusting or spacing

Roma Natural Walnut Bed homify
homify

Roma Natural Walnut Bed

25. Don't leave your layouts to chance, actually plan them with a traffic flow in mind. You can test whether it works by seeing if you can easily vacuum

Take Off, Una St Ives, iroka
iroka

Take Off, Una St Ives

For more interior design tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Don't Repeat The Interior Design Mistakes Of Others.

14 garden tricks to make it look like you hired a pro
Which of these mistakes are you guilty of?

