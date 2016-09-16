13 superb wall designs you've possibly never considered

Walls. They just separate different rooms or enclose your whole house, don't they? Well, technically that might be true but you can take the time to make them something truly special, just as you would your main home furnishing and art choices.

Try to think of your walls as an extension of your style and an extra opportunity to demonstrate what a great interior designer eye you have! Just to give you a little helping hand, we've found some amazing wall finishes to show you today, so get ready to look at those solid divides a whole lot differently…