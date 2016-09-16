Your browser is out-of-date.

13 superb wall designs you've possibly never considered

Neue Stilrichtung: "FASZINATION", Wagner Möbel Manufaktur Wagner Möbel Manufaktur Eclectic style walls & floors
Walls. They just separate different rooms or enclose your whole house, don't they? Well, technically that might be true but you can take the time to make them something truly special, just as you would your main home furnishing and art choices. 

Try to think of your walls as an extension of your style and an extra opportunity to demonstrate what a great interior designer eye you have! Just to give you a little helping hand, we've found some amazing wall finishes to show you today, so get ready to look at those solid divides a whole lot differently…

1. Rough textured concrete is an ideal choice for exterior walls, especially as part of a contemporary build, as it's so eye-catching!

Restructuration d'une maison à Neuilly (92), L+R architecture L+R architecture Modern houses
2. Chunky slate tiles look rugged but also tactile, making them a dreamy interior option

Neue Stilrichtung: "FASZINATION", Wagner Möbel Manufaktur Wagner Möbel Manufaktur Eclectic style walls & floors
3. Bare concrete walls are really taking off in terms of popularity right now and we can see why. So simple, yet cool

Sub & Add, Marty Häuser AG Marty Häuser AG Modern walls & floors
4. Exposed red brick walls add a natural warmth and charm to any property but look especially good in a heritage home

Trendboden der Woche: # Parkett #Landhausdiele, Hain Parkett Hain Parkett Modern walls & floors
5. Moulded plastic walls are so unusual but, with the dawn of 3D printing, are now so much easier to create and as striking as ever

Unser außergewöhnliches Modell „ Illusion“ in Premium Kollektion MURAL , Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern Eclectic style living room
6. Hone in on a theme and you can go as crazy as you dare with your walls. These wall-to-wall 'speakers' look amazing!

Motto 3d Wandpaneele, Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern Industrial style walls & floors
7. Stripped pine isn't just for saunas and ski lodges. It really brings an organic feel home when used on the walls

Wohnen im Grünen, design.s Richard Stanzel e. K. design.s Richard Stanzel e. K. Minimalist walls & floors
8. Mottled plaster looks amazing, lending character and modernist style to a room. You can create this look with a sponge and some paint

homify Eclectic style walls & floors
9. If you like art, why not consider a graffiti wall in your home? We doubt you'd ever see another!

homify Eclectic style walls & floors
10. Mixing traditional and modern materials on the exterior walls of your home will create a stunning juxtaposition and pique the interest of passers-by

Reflecting Cube - House in Weinheim, Germany, Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Modern walls & floors
Reflecting Cube—House in Weinheim, Germany

11. Hand-painted murals are a beautiful way to make your walls totally unique

Showroom SweetLittleDots by Silvia Betancourt München, Silvia Betancourt Designs Silvia Betancourt Designs Modern walls & floors Paper Multicolored
12. If you like the look of natural stone but aren't keen on the texture, printed wallpaper could be perfect for you! All the look, with none of the jagged edges

Bodengestaltung Privathaus, IBOD Wand & Boden IBOD Wand & Boden Modern walls & floors
13. You really can't ever have too many mosaic tiles and they make for an incredible large feature wall

Hain Parkett Landhausdielen, Hain Parkett Hain Parkett Modern walls & floors Wood Turquoise
For more wall inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 Double Bedrooms With Walls You'll Want To Copy.

25 decorating traps we don't want you to fall into
Will you consider something more exciting than plaster?

