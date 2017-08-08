11 simple ways to have a beautiful modern bedroom

Creating a beautifully harmonious, modern bedroom isn't as hard as you might think, if you follow our advice. We've taken a look at some of the most visually stunning modern bedrooms out there, all of which have been curated by talented interior designers, and sought to pick out the features that really make each space stand out in order to inspire your next room revamp.

From fresh colours through to bedroom lighting tips and perfect accessories, we think you're about to understand exactly what you need to do to have the ideal boudoir…