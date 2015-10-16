Impress your dinner guests

What's more impressive than a fabulously chic dining room? Not much in a home, that's for sure. An elegantly dressed dining room is a mark of sophistication and style that not many other rooms in the house can achieve. It's one of the nicest feelings a homeowner can have; to usher people into a majestically adorned dining room, serving up delectable food and entertaining one's guests for hours. But where to start?

Dining rooms can be easy to design if you go about it in the right way. Start with the key feature: the dining table. It's the statement piece and the room that's most likely to draw attention from your guests. A beautiful dining room table and matching chair set could well be the key to your awe-inspiring dining room.