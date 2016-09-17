Your browser is out-of-date.

13 tips to start preparing your garden for colder weather

We're sad to see summer leave but that doesn't mean we aren't going to get ready for winter and when it comes our gardens, there's a lot to do! 

You don't want to let all your hard gardening endeavours through the warmer months come to nothing when the temperature drops, so take a look at some fantastic winter prep tips that we know professional gardeners swear by. 

A little effort now will mean a stunning spring, so what are you waiting for?

1. Use thermometers to track the ground temperature so you know exactly when to start your winter prep

2. Decide if you're going to try to still use your garden in winter and consider your heating options

3. Use burlap to cover delicate blooms and protect them from wind. The loose construction will let them still get some sun

4. A layer of mulch will raise your ground temperature and keep it stable

5. For taller plants, use stakes to keep them upright, even on a windy day

6. Take the time to plan ahead with your garden and try to plant only hardy blooms in exposed areas

7. Fashion some temporary covers for your border that will keep frost at bay

8. Don't assume you can still rely on solar lighting in your garden and have a back up plan for darker days

9. Include a good proportion of evergreens in your garden to keep it looking great in winter

10. Don't spread salt on your paths as it will run off into your beds and kill everything!

11. Add insulation to your planters. Polystyrene packing peanuts work really well

12. Use your sprinklers as the water will actually generate heat as it turns to vapour!

13. Just to be safe, move anything very delicate under cover or indoors

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Gardening Tricks To Make It Look Like You Hired A Pro.

When will you begin your winter garden preparation?

