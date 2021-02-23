The Ultimate DIY Tips Guide: 26 Tips to Follow for a Better DIY Experience

When it comes to home-improvement projects, we personally feel that nothing comes close to clever and creative DIY tips and tricks. It’s just so fantastic, because anybody, regardless of their skills, can give it a bash! And since it’s so inclusive and can help make (just about) anybody a bit more proficient with some tools and an idea, we found these 26 amazing DIY tips to show you today.
Don't get us wrong; we're always going to need brilliant professionals, like Electricians, Interior Designers/Decorators, and Flooring experts for top-of-the-range design results. But for those “smaller” jobs around the house, like a loose kitchen cupboard or a bedroom wall begging for some new colour(s), we’ve got some standout DIY advice that practically anybody in the UK can try out…
After all, when it comes to DIY tips for home, it’s important to keep your existing pieces clean, neat and safe.
You may be surprised to discover just how many of these DIY tips and tricks are all about making your next painting project proceed as smoothly as possible.
One DIY tip doesn’t necessarily equal another; thus, beware which tips and tricks you try out, as some DIY jobs can actually bring your home’s value down!
Like converting or removing a bedroom. Seeing as a house’s value comes from its number of rooms, merging two small bedrooms can actually make your property value take a dip – some experts say by as much as 20%.
Always listen to the experts when it comes to plants, especially trees. Those with a small root base might not pose much of a problem, but others can stretch much further than the tree’s height. This can result in cracked drains, damaged driveways, and, ultimately, a very expensive bill.
And stay away from Japanese Knotweed, unless you want to risk it decreasing the value of your garden and yard by approximately 15%.
What your house looks like on the outside is people’s first impression of your home and lifestyle. That means that anybody looking to try out easy DIY tips need to take into account any faded, cracked, or peeling paint visible on their house’s façade.
And remember that when it comes to colours, property buyers tend to favour neutrals like whites, off-whites, greys, beiges, etc.
Even though you don’t have any real power over this one, your address suffix can also boost/lower your property value – and some studies suggest rising by as much as 36%! Names like ‘boulevard’, ‘place’ and ‘road’ addresses seem to be the classiest. Vice versa, suffixes that usually note lower property areas are ‘street’, ‘drive’ and ‘avenue’.
