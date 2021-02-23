Your browser is out-of-date.

The Ultimate DIY Tips Guide: 26 Tips to Follow for a Better DIY Experience

Bona Decking System, Bona Bona Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
When it comes to home-improvement projects, we personally feel that nothing comes close to clever and creative DIY tips and tricks. It’s just so fantastic, because anybody, regardless of their skills, can give it a bash! And since it’s so inclusive and can help make (just about) anybody a bit more proficient with some tools and an idea, we found these 26 amazing DIY tips to show you today.    

Don't get us wrong; we're always going to need brilliant professionals, like Electricians, Interior Designers/Decorators, and Flooring experts for top-of-the-range design results. But for those “smaller” jobs around the house, like a loose kitchen cupboard or a bedroom wall begging for some new colour(s), we’ve got some standout DIY advice that practically anybody in the UK can try out…   


1. Before you lay a new floor, freshen up your walls so you won't risk getting paint on your new surface

경기도 과천시 원문동 래미안슈르 43평형, MID 먹줄 MID 먹줄 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
MID 먹줄

MID 먹줄
MID 먹줄
MID 먹줄

After all, when it comes to DIY tips for home, it’s important to keep your existing pieces clean, neat and safe. 

2. Don't wash brushes and rollers after every coat. Just wrap them tightly in clingfilm and they'll stay moist

Comedores, Ociohogar Ociohogar Dining roomTables
Ociohogar

Ociohogar
Ociohogar
Ociohogar

You may be surprised to discover just how many of these DIY tips and tricks are all about making your next painting project proceed as smoothly as possible.  


3. Sprinkle talc onto squeaky door hinges and floorboards

Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished Modern Doors Ltd Windows & doorsDoors Engineered Wood Wood effect
Modern Doors Ltd

Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished

Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd

4. Baby oil will get paint residue off your skin easily

Isis Leoline Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Leoline

Isis

Leoline
Leoline
Leoline

5. Add a little bit of vanilla extract to your paint tin to prevent overbearing paint fumes

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Old paint spills will soften up if you rub linseed oil on them. Then you can simply scrape them off!

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. Double-sided tape makes a great rug gripper

Kangan Arora - Weft FLOOR_STORY Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
FLOOR_STORY

Kangan Arora—Weft

FLOOR_STORY
FLOOR_STORY
FLOOR_STORY

8. Dip scissors into boiling water before trying to cut any delicate fabrics. It'll be a breeze!

Monochromes Sinclair Till Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Sinclair Till

Monochromes

Sinclair Till
Sinclair Till
Sinclair Till

9. Attach a length of dental floss to a dripping tap and run it directly into the plughole to prevent a noisy night

Bathroom Temza design and build BathroomSinks
Temza design and build

Bathroom

Temza design and build
Temza design and build
Temza design and build

10. Masking tape is perfect for creating stencils with. It'll work anywhere and not leave a mark

Drummond's Case Study: London Townhouse, Notting Hill homify BathroomSinks
homify

Drummond's Case Study: London Townhouse, Notting Hill

homify
homify
homify

11. A regular broom will be a perfect substitute for a decking stain applicator

Bona Decking System, Bona Bona Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
Bona

Bona
Bona
Bona

12. Using chalk pens, you can create non-permanent murals on mirrors. Perfect for kids!

Make any smooth, low porosity surface dry erase. Clear Erase is transparent, so underlying colour and pattern shine through. Apply like paint. Tektura Wallcoverings Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
Tektura Wallcoverings

Make any smooth, low porosity surface dry erase. Clear Erase is transparent, so underlying colour and pattern shine through. Apply like paint.

Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings

13. To prevent paint drips in your home, glue a paper plate to the bottom of your paint cans

Produkte und Neuheiten, Design Manufaktur GmbH Design Manufaktur GmbH Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
Design Manufaktur GmbH

Design Manufaktur GmbH
Design Manufaktur GmbH
Design Manufaktur GmbH

14. Strong coffee or shoe polish are perfect for covering up a raw scratch on a piece of dark wood furniture

Old White Oak Dark Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Quick-Step

Old White Oak Dark

Quick-Step
Quick-Step
Quick-Step

15. If you want to make sure your screws never come undone when hanging something new, add a drop of clear nail varnish to the hole just before you finish tightening

Products, Maze Interior Maze Interior Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
Maze Interior

Products

Maze Interior
Maze Interior
Maze Interior

16. Old radiators can be perked up with heatproof paint. You can now even get it in aerosol form

Radiators , Stelrad Stelrad Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Stelrad

Radiators

Stelrad
Stelrad
Stelrad

17. To make nails enter wood smoothly, rub the tips with a little soap before hammering

Farmhouse Ivory 9 Drawer Chest The Cotswold Company Living roomStorage
The Cotswold Company

Farmhouse Ivory 9 Drawer Chest

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

18. On unpolished wood with a dent, add some water, lay brown paper on top and iron. The dent will spring out

Vintage House Coruna, Vintage House Coruna Vintage House Coruna Living roomStorage
Vintage House Coruna

Vintage House Coruna

Vintage House Coruna
Vintage House Coruna
Vintage House Coruna

19. To keep your paint usable, add a couple of caps of methylated spirits, then place the lid on. Don't stir until you next need to use it

Caterina Ikat Wing Chair, A Rum Fellow A Rum Fellow Living roomSofas & armchairs
A Rum Fellow

Caterina Ikat Wing Chair

A Rum Fellow
A Rum Fellow
A Rum Fellow

20. Whatever your DIY task, remember that safety must come first so always turn off your electrics

Painted kitchen, Clachan Wood Clachan Wood KitchenCabinets & shelves
Clachan Wood

Painted kitchen

Clachan Wood
Clachan Wood
Clachan Wood

21. Keep a torch in a known and easy to reach place just in case anything shorts or you stumble across an issue

Torch S1, Sylvain WILLENZ Sylvain WILLENZ BedroomLighting
Sylvain WILLENZ

Sylvain WILLENZ
Sylvain WILLENZ
Sylvain WILLENZ

22. A spring-powered rat trap makes a great automatic door closer when mounted to the back

Adamson Doors Adamson Doors Windows & doorsDoors Wood White
Adamson Doors

Adamson Doors

Adamson Doors
Adamson Doors
Adamson Doors

23. Don't waste money on expensive cleaning products, when you can clean your woodburner glass with scrunched up newspaper, dipped in vinegar and ash

Charnwood Country 4 Multi Fuel / Wood Burning Defra Approved Stove Direct Stoves Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Direct Stoves

Charnwood Country 4 Multi Fuel / Wood Burning Defra Approved Stove

Direct Stoves
Direct Stoves
Direct Stoves

24. Old kitchen funnels can be repurposed as brilliant twine dispensers. So handy for avid gardeners!

Landscaping and Garden Storage, Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre GardenFurniture
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre

Landscaping and Garden Storage

Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre

25. On an uneven surface, use felt floor protectors to lengthen chair or table legs

Scandinavian eating 99chairs Dining roomTables
99chairs

Scandinavian eating

99chairs
99chairs
99chairs

26. Above all else, know when it's time to call in the professionals. Otherwise, you might waste a lot of time, effort and money trying to tackle something you simply can't master!

House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
LA Hally Architect

House in Chandlers Ford II

LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect

DIY home tips that can decrease your property value: Converting a bedroom

Handmade single ceiling pendant light SURREY with glass shade Luxury Chandelier LTD Small bedroom Glass White handmade lighting, single ceiling light, brass lamp, bedroom, white
Luxury Chandelier LTD

Handmade single ceiling pendant light SURREY with glass shade

Luxury Chandelier LTD
Luxury Chandelier LTD
Luxury Chandelier LTD

One DIY tip doesn’t necessarily equal another; thus, beware which tips and tricks you try out, as some DIY jobs can actually bring your home’s value down! 

Like converting or removing a bedroom. Seeing as a house’s value comes from its number of rooms, merging two small bedrooms can actually make your property value take a dip – some experts say by as much as 20%. 


DIY home tips that can decrease your property value: Planting certain plants

IJLA - Arts and Crafts Garden, IJLA IJLA Country style garden
IJLA

IJLA—Arts and Crafts Garden

IJLA
IJLA
IJLA

Always listen to the experts when it comes to plants, especially trees. Those with a small root base might not pose much of a problem, but others can stretch much further than the tree’s height. This can result in cracked drains, damaged driveways, and, ultimately, a very expensive bill. 

And stay away from Japanese Knotweed, unless you want to risk it decreasing the value of your garden and yard by approximately 15%. 


DIY home tips that can decrease your property value: A bad exterior paint job

Hadley Wood - North London, New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern houses
New Images Architects

Hadley Wood—North London

New Images Architects
New Images Architects
New Images Architects

What your house looks like on the outside is people’s first impression of your home and lifestyle. That means that anybody looking to try out easy DIY tips need to take into account any faded, cracked, or peeling paint visible on their house’s façade.  

And remember that when it comes to colours, property buyers tend to favour neutrals like whites, off-whites, greys, beiges, etc. 


DIY home tips that can decrease your property value: Your address suffix

Stunning Exterior The Market Design & Build Modern houses
The Market Design &amp; Build

Stunning Exterior

The Market Design & Build
The Market Design &amp; Build
The Market Design & Build

Even though you don’t have any real power over this one, your address suffix can also boost/lower your property value – and some studies suggest rising by as much as 36%! Names like ‘boulevard’, ‘place’ and ‘road’ addresses seem to be the classiest. Vice versa, suffixes that usually note lower property areas are ‘street’, ‘drive’ and ‘avenue’. 

Have you heard what the Best wall colours for small bedrooms are?  


​14 garden furniture ideas to lure you outside
Picked up any DIY tricks you HAVE to try out? 

