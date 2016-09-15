A Faultless Cosy Little Home

The project we're taking a look at today is full of surprises and will definitely make you think twice about prefabricated houses. 'Pre-fab home' might bring to mind an impersonal and cold space, but this delightful little bungalow from Polish architects Domy y Stylu is packed with modern charm and cosy details.

This property is the perfect balance of affordability and luxury, proving that you don't need endless amounts of space to impress your visitors and enjoy your time at home.

Let’s take a look at the project in more detail…