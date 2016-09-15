A Faultless Cosy Little Home

The project we're taking a look at today is full of surprises and will definitely make you think twice about prefabricated houses. 'Pre-fab home' might bring to mind an impersonal and cold space, but this delightful little bungalow from Polish architects Domy y Stylu is packed with modern charm and cosy details.
This property is the perfect balance of affordability and luxury, proving that you don't need endless amounts of space to impress your visitors and enjoy your time at home.
Let’s take a look at the project in more detail…
The exterior of the home is sleek and simple, with a classic grey and white colour scheme, which never seems to go out of fashion. The architects have taken a 'less is more' approach here, with few details to distract us from the building itself. A healthy green lawn and a forest setting injects some colour into the scene, which enhances the modernist style of the architecture.
Mahogany doors and window panels also temper the white with some warmth, adding to the sense of luxury this property conveys.
Although the contemporary white colour scheme continues inside the home, you certainly get a sense of cosiness and warmth thanks to the soft textiles and natural wood furnishings. Wooden floorboards are both a practical and attractive choice that introduces the outdoors into the interior.
Indoor plants are another way the beauty of nature has been brought into the living area but, above all, it's the view of the forest beyond, framed by the windows, which blurs the boundaries between interior and exterior.
The kitchen is spacious and light, which might not fit with your preconception of a pre-fab home. We were certainly pleasantly surprised!
The oak cabinets create a division between the white ceiling and sparkling white floor, again bringing some warmth to the interior. The ceiling light fixture is a quirky and eye-catching piece of design that fits in well with the contemporary décor.
Illustrating just how to make the most of limited space, the master bedroom is small but perfectly formed. Built-in wardrobes provide a clever storage solution, with the raised bed making the room appear larger. Soothing grey tones and dark, rich wooden floorboards contribute to the romantic ambience.
All in all, the perfect place to relax after a long day.
The most impressive room in the house is most definitely the bathroom. Just imagine taking a bath in that huge tub! This is a calm yet characterful space filled with tastefully chosen fixtures.
The white walls are offset by the light wooden covering of the bathtub, sink cabinet and shelves. For a sleek and contemporary finish, chrome taps have been selected, whilst integrated back-lighting illuminates the spot where the occupants will be getting ready each morning. Stylish and functional!
So there you have it, prefabricated homes have a lot to offer and prove that good taste wins over a big budget.
