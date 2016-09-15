Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A Faultless Cosy Little Home

Luke Riley Luke Riley
homify Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

The project we're taking a look at today is full of surprises and will definitely make you think twice about prefabricated houses. 'Pre-fab home' might bring to mind an impersonal and cold space, but this delightful little bungalow from Polish architects Domy y Stylu is packed with modern charm and cosy details. 

This property is the perfect balance of affordability and luxury, proving that you don't need endless amounts of space to impress your visitors and enjoy your time at home.

Let’s take a look at the project in more detail…

Modernity meets nature

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The exterior of the home is sleek and simple, with a classic grey and white colour scheme, which never seems to go out of fashion. The architects have taken a 'less is more' approach here, with few details to distract us from the building itself. A healthy green lawn and a forest setting injects some colour into the scene, which enhances the modernist style of the architecture. 

Mahogany doors and window panels also temper the white with some warmth, adding to the sense of luxury this property conveys.

Cosy interior

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Although the contemporary white colour scheme continues inside the home, you certainly get a sense of cosiness and warmth thanks to the soft textiles and natural wood furnishings. Wooden floorboards are both a practical and attractive choice that introduces the outdoors into the interior.

Indoor plants are another way the beauty of nature has been brought into the living area but, above all, it's the view of the forest beyond, framed by the windows, which blurs the boundaries between interior and exterior.

Cool contemporary kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The kitchen is spacious and light, which might not fit with your preconception of a pre-fab home. We were certainly pleasantly surprised! 

The oak cabinets create a division between the white ceiling and sparkling white floor, again bringing some warmth to the interior. The ceiling light fixture is a quirky and eye-catching piece of design that fits in well with the contemporary décor. 

Size isn't everything

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Illustrating just how to make the most of limited space, the master bedroom is small but perfectly formed. Built-in wardrobes provide a clever storage solution, with the raised bed making the room appear larger. Soothing grey tones and dark, rich wooden floorboards contribute to the romantic ambience.

All in all, the perfect place to relax after a long day.

A room for relaxation

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The most impressive room in the house is most definitely the bathroom. Just imagine taking a bath in that huge tub! This is a calm yet characterful space filled with tastefully chosen fixtures.

The white walls are offset by the light wooden covering of the bathtub, sink cabinet and shelves. For a sleek and contemporary finish, chrome taps have been selected, whilst integrated back-lighting illuminates the spot where the occupants will be getting ready each morning. Stylish and functional!

So there you have it, prefabricated homes have a lot to offer and prove that good taste wins over a big budget.

To check out another pre-fab creation, click on the following: The Flawless Home Built Quick and Cheap.

Kitchen renovation costs you may have overlooked
Are prefabricated houses the homes of the future? 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks