14 smart ideas for the bottom of your garden

We've talked a lot about gardens and gardening this year because what's nicer in summer than spending a little time outdoors? However, we never stopped to think about what potential the bottom of your garden has!
For many people this will be where the compost heap goes, or perhaps a tatty old shed, but we think you should give that space a little more love and turn it into something a whole lot more amazing.
Come take a look at our suggestions for boosting the beauty at the bottom of your garden and see what you and your landscapers might like to put into practice…
This sure gets our vote! It's great for storage too.
Your greenhouse and plants would definitely flourish away from all the noise of a family home.
The bottom of your garden could be perfect as a reading nook.
How about building a granny annex at the bottom of your garden? No more early morning disturbances when guests visit!
Would be a super addition to the bottom of a garden. This fire pit would make it so cosy!
You don't want food smells wafting into the house, so how about building an outdoor cooking area at the bottom of the garden?
As kids get older they need a place to get away from it all, so a teen retreat, complete with tree tents, would be great at the bottom of the garden.
They'll feel grown up but you can still keep an eye on them!
Need we say anything more?
Demolish any old sheds and replace them with a sturdy, new version to keep all your gardening tools and equipment in.
The kids want a swing set but you want a beautiful garden. You know what to do, pop it at the bottom of the lawn!
To include the bottom of your garden in with your garden's wider theme, make sure to carry through consistent ideas, such as potted plant displays.
We'd light this one to make it a real focal point.
Practical elements, like hoses, which don't really add anything aesthetic-wise to your garden, can go at the bottom.
Leaving the bottom of your garden to grow out a little wildly will encourage a variety of natural visitors, look gorgeous and need minimal tending. Consider us convinced!
Try adding an entertainment area — you'll have the perfect spot for events with friends! Adding some cushions, chairs, or lounges can give you a place to sit and enjoy your garden. Adding some additional accessories such as tables will leave a spot for food and drinks.
It's always a great idea to make the most out of your garden so you can soak up the sun during the summer months.
Let us know — what would you put at the bottom of your garden? Next up: the best garden furniture.