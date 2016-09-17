Your browser is out-of-date.

14 smart ideas for the bottom of your garden

MOMENTO CATARTICO, Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
We've talked a lot about gardens and gardening this year because what's nicer in summer than spending a little time outdoors? However, we never stopped to think about what potential the bottom of your garden has! 

For many people this will be where the compost heap goes, or perhaps a tatty old shed, but we think you should give that space a little more love and turn it into something a whole lot more amazing.

Come take a look at our suggestions for boosting the beauty at the bottom of your garden and see what you and your landscapers might like to put into practice…

1. A fully self-contained party annex

The shed GK Architects Ltd GardenAccessories & decoration
This sure gets our vote! It's great for storage too.

2. A greenhouse

8x10 Cedar Growhouse Greenhouse homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions wooden greenhouse,wooden greenhouses,timber greenhouses,traditional greenhouses,victorian greenhouses
Your greenhouse and plants would definitely flourish away from all the noise of a family home.

3. Who doesn't love a secret retreat?

MOMENTO CATARTICO, Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
The bottom of your garden could be perfect as a reading nook.

4. Cabana

homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
We don't all have swimming pools but a cabana would be fun.

5. A granny annex

homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
How about building a granny annex at the bottom of your garden? No more early morning disturbances when guests visit!

6. A warm social area

Bahama Gas Fire Table - Doncaster Rivelin GardenFire pits & barbecues
Would be a super addition to the bottom of a garden. This fire pit would make it so cosy!

7. Outdoor cooking area

Pizza on the Braai The Braai Man GardenFire pits & barbecues
You don't want food smells wafting into the house, so how about building an outdoor cooking area at the bottom of the garden?

8. Teen retreat

Add a New Touch to Your Camping Adventure with the Tentsile Stingray, Tentsile Tentsile GardenSwings & play sets
As kids get older they need a place to get away from it all, so a teen retreat, complete with tree tents, would be great at the bottom of the garden. 

They'll feel grown up but you can still keep an eye on them!

9. A custom bar

St Mawes Bar Table with Drinks Cooler Garden Trading GardenFurniture
Need we say anything more?

10. Fresh new storage

Landscaping and Garden Storage, Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre GardenFurniture
Demolish any old sheds and replace them with a sturdy, new version to keep all your gardening tools and equipment in.

11. Keep everyone happy

Belton Climbing Frame Climbing Frames UK GardenSwings & play sets
The kids want a swing set but you want a beautiful garden. You know what to do, pop it at the bottom of the lawn!

12. A cohesive theme

Garden Etagere homify GardenFurniture
To include the bottom of your garden in with your garden's wider theme, make sure to carry through consistent ideas, such as potted plant displays. 

We'd light this one to make it a real focal point.

13. Hide things away

Stainless Steel Garden Tap Station with Hose Reel, Tap and Platform Ingarden Ltd GardenPlants & flowers
Practical elements, like hoses, which don't really add anything aesthetic-wise to your garden, can go at the bottom.

14. Let it run wild!

homify GardenPlants & flowers
Leaving the bottom of your garden to grow out a little wildly will encourage a variety of natural visitors, look gorgeous and need minimal tending. Consider us convinced!

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 things you (secretly) wish your garden had.

… and if you're still missing something at the bottom of the garden?

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Try adding an entertainment area — you'll have the perfect spot for events with friends! Adding some cushions, chairs, or lounges can give you a place to sit and enjoy your garden. Adding some additional accessories such as tables will leave a spot for food and drinks.


It's always a great idea to make the most out of your garden so you can soak up the sun during the summer months.


Let us know — what would you put at the bottom of your garden? Next up: the best garden furniture.

Will you give the bottom of your garden more thought?

