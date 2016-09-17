Your browser is out-of-date.

13 cool modern ideas for your walls

press profile homify press profile homify
Mall Of Istanbul Rezidans , GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ Modern living room
For a quick and easy room revamp, looking at changing up your walls is a great idea. However, if you think there's only paint and wallpaper to choose from, prepare to have your mind blown! 

There are so many incredible wall materials, coverings and finishes out there that you never have to think your home design is a little boring ever again. And because there's so much variety, we know you'll love at least one of these suggestions!

We took a look at what forward-thinking interior designers have been working with so, if you're prepared for some out there ideas, let's take a look…

1. White and green should always be seen if they are stone and living wall combinations like this!

CasaCor | 2011 | Arqtº Ricardo Rossi, Folha Paisagismo Folha Paisagismo Modern garden
Folha Paisagismo

2. Chunky wood panelling looks incredible. The uneven finish adds a distinctly contemporary vibe

Mall Of Istanbul Rezidans , GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ Modern living room
GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ

3. If you love wood but prefer delicate proportions, this striated wall effect will be right up your street

homify Rustic style living room
homify

4. The contrast of perfectly smooth white walls and rugged stone fireplace here is tantalising

PROJETO ARQUITETÔNICO DA RESIDÊNCIA PRUNER, ArchDesign STUDIO ArchDesign STUDIO Rustic style living room
ArchDesign STUDIO

5. Exposed red brick walls will never go out of style because they look fantastic anywhere!

MS apartment, Studio ro+ca Studio ro+ca Classic style living room
Studio ro+ca

6. A truly eye-catching and different installation, this tactile metal wall covering is inspiring

homify Modern living room
homify

7. Mixing rustic stone finishes together will guarantee you a warm home with a heritage feel and contemporary edge

Loft Marine Home Resort, ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE Rustic style living room Bricks Beige
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

8. Size does matter, as the large blocks and granite pieces here prove. The grey hues offer such industrial, masculine vibes

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern living room
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

9. Tiles don't have to be relegated to kitchens and bathrooms, especially when they look this gorgeous. The metallic finish here is stunning

CasaCor | 2012 | Arqtª Camila Rosa e Juliana Valias, Folha Paisagismo Folha Paisagismo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Folha Paisagismo

10. Fast becoming one of the most popular finishes around, polished concrete walls add a level of undeniable chic to any room

decoração despojada, acolhedora de linhas retas, karen feldman arquitetos associados karen feldman arquitetos associados Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Solid Wood Wood effect
karen feldman arquitetos associados

11. For walls so pretty you can't resist touching them, a pebble finish is utterly ideal. We think this would be incredible in a bathroom!

PATIO I SA, SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura Modern garden Wood Wood effect
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

12. The softness of wood contrasting with the rugged feel of brick is a heavenly combination and, with similarly deep tones, makes for a beautiful home

homify Industrial style living room Wood Wood effect
homify

13. Why have one luxe wall finish when you can have two? Silk wallpaper and rich marble are the best of friends

Apartamento Palazzo, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

For more wall inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 Superb Wall Designs You've Possibly Never Considered.

A Young Independent Woman Converted 24m2 into a Fabulous Home
Will any of these ideas feature on your mood board?

