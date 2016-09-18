17 ways to have a first-class garden (and not die trying)

How many of us want lovely things but aren't in a place to be able to commit a lot of time or energy to acquiring them? That's how we feel about gorgeous gardens. We see them, we want them, but deep down we know it will take a huge amount of exertion, time and money to get something similar and our interest wains.

Well, not any more! We've looked at some of the loveliest gardening projects out there, completed by fabulous landscape architects, and identified key features that will give you the look you crave, minus the effort.

Don't think of it as cutting corners. It's about working smarter, not harder, and what can be better than that?