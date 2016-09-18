Your browser is out-of-date.

Interior design tips for small spaces

home staging - Reihenhaus zum Verkauf, Münchner home staging Agentur GESCHKA Münchner home staging Agentur GESCHKA Classic style living room
Do you ever walk around other people's homes and notice things you wouldn't do in your own home? Or that you think are real home furnishing no-no's? 

Well, what makes you think guests don't do that in your home? One man's stylish living room is another's disaster zone, but having looked at some top tips from interior designers, we think we've got a good handle on what you should try to avoid. 

Take a look at our top blunders you don't want to be making and see if you need to remedy anything quick sharp!

1. A totally matching and all-coordinated colour scheme simply looks too contrived. Always look to throw an accent colour or contrast in somewhere

home staging - Reihenhaus zum Verkauf, Münchner home staging Agentur GESCHKA Münchner home staging Agentur GESCHKA Classic style living room
Münchner home staging Agentur GESCHKA

2. Work with your space, rather than making your rooms accommodate furniture you want. Everything needs to look proportional, not squeezed in

Helmsley, Prestigious Textiles Prestigious Textiles Classic style dining room
Prestigious Textiles

3. Don't let your clutter get out of hand or it will be all guests see. A few personal touches are nice but keep them in check

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

4. Eclectic styling is fun but there needs to be an underlying sense of cohesion, such as a main colour. Mixing everything together won't look right

Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors Honeybee Interiors Eclectic style living room
Honeybee Interiors

Queens Park House

5. Using more than two patterns in one space is a no-no! Pattern clashing is fabulous, as seen here, but two styles are enough

Printworks, Prestigious Textiles Prestigious Textiles Modern living room
Prestigious Textiles

Printworks

6. If you've tried your hand at some DIY and attempted to recreate a look that requires skilled craftsmen, your amateur touch will be noticed

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Small, pointless rugs never look great, especially if they float on the floor. Opt for bigger statement pieces that are anchored by furniture instead

Wendy Morrison Peacock rug Wendy Morrison Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Wendy Morrison

Wendy Morrison Peacock rug

8. Dismal lighting will always be noticed. So, even if you just switch out your bulbs for brighter ones, it will make a big difference

Kitchen splashback with white only LEDs LiteTile Ltd KitchenLighting
LiteTile Ltd

Kitchen splashback with white only LEDs

9. Don't forget to give your windows some love, either with pretty curtains or stylish blinds! Your guests will notice a totally overlooked glazing panel

Project 4 Connaught Place, Marble Arch, Flairlight Designs Ltd Flairlight Designs Ltd KitchenLighting
Flairlight Designs Ltd

Project 4 Connaught Place, Marble Arch

10. An aversion to colour will be automatically picked up on, so even if you just have a few accessories in a fun hue, be sure to embrace a little bit of the rainbow

Countryside Retreat - Living Space, Lisa Melvin Design Lisa Melvin Design KitchenLighting
Lisa Melvin Design

Countryside Retreat—Living Space

11. Talking of colour, don't go mad with your accents! Pick one or two and stick with them, rather than trying to mix a whole range of shade. We think sticking with pastels or brights is a good plan

Cushions, Sian Elin Sian Elin Living roomAccessories & decoration
Sian Elin

Cushions

12. Using the wrong paint in a wet room will be automatically noticeable as it will peel, look flaky and generally awful! Always use moisture resistant wall coverings

Bathroom adam mcnee ltd BathroomDecoration
adam mcnee ltd

Bathroom

13. You might think flowers are an extravagance but even super cheap blooms will improve the look and feel of your home. Guests always notice when a home is totally devoid of nature

Brunel Cast Iron Bath Aston Matthews BathroomBathtubs & showers
Aston Matthews

Brunel Cast Iron Bath

14. If you don't have enough storage in your home, people will pick up on it, especially if your personal belongings start to overflow into rooms where they don't belong

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

15. Boring furniture that looks like it arrived in a flat pack box just won't do in every room. Mix it up a bit and get creative, at least in your bedroom!

The Cotton Exchange - Bedroom Jigsaw Interior Architecture BedroomAccessories & decoration
Jigsaw Interior Architecture

The Cotton Exchange—Bedroom

For more guest-related inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Surprise! Brilliant Sofa Beds For Unexpected Guests.

17 ways to have a first-class garden (and not die trying)
Which of these have you been guilty of?

