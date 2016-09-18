9 shrewd ways every home can save money (and space)

If there's a way to save money in our home then we want to know about it. The great news for you is we're not stingy with our knowledge!

Saving a little here and there soon adds up and could fund amazing things, such as home improvement projects or new extensions, so isn't it worth seeking out fantastic tips and tricks?

We've got nine for you today that will make a significant difference to the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of your home, so sit back and enjoy thinking about how you'll spend all your hard-saved money!