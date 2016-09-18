9 shrewd ways every home can save money (and space)

If there's a way to save money in our home then we want to know about it. The great news for you is we're not stingy with our knowledge!
Saving a little here and there soon adds up and could fund amazing things, such as home improvement projects or new extensions, so isn't it worth seeking out fantastic tips and tricks?
We've got nine for you today that will make a significant difference to the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of your home, so sit back and enjoy thinking about how you'll spend all your hard-saved money!
Why buy four electrical appliances when you could take a little time to find one that will do the job of them all?
You'll not only save money, but also precious worktop space in your kitchen and have fewer warranties to worry about as well!
Do you know how expensive a tumble dryer is to run? It's staggering, so ditch the dryer and opt for drying racks instead and you'll be shocked at how much money you save.
Your kitchen planner will also love you as you'll free up lots of extra storage space!
Everyone, everywhere should already be using energy-efficient lightbulbs. However, for those of you who still have some old style ones kicking around your home, now is the time to get rid of them.
Electricity is one of the most expensive utilities, so every penny you save will really add up.
Create an entertainment haven in your home and the temptation to go out all the time and spend a lot of money will simply disappear.
We don't know about you, but a wonderfully cosy and comfortable living room and a cheesy film is our idea of heaven, so who needs a pricey night on the town?
If you stick to digital downloads of books and music, not only will you have more free space in your home, but you'll spend less as they're always cheaper than physical purchases.
We know that some items, such as meaningful vinyl records, will be keepsakes but for the most part, digital options are best.
Every year have a clear out of all your belongings and sell anything you no longer like or use.
There are lots of fantastic platforms for selling unwanted items and any money earned will be a bonus, whilst also freeing up space in your home.
Just try not to replace everything!
Turn off the air-con when you can and you'll soon see your electricity bill declining.
We know it's a convenient way to cool down your home, but opening windows will have the same effect and that's free! Save the air-con for unbearably hot days or for when guests visit.
Try to repurpose old furniture before buying new versions as this will help you get better value out of them.
We know that it's tempting to buy new but if you can paint, varnish or embellish existing pieces to fit with a new aesthetic, just imagine how much money you could be saving.
Cutting shower times and installing water saving gadgets into your taps are great ways to not only be a little more eco-friendly, but also save a considerable amount of money.
If everyone has to stick to a 4-minute spritz, you'll soon see a huge impact on your water bill!
