A Roof-Raising Attic Conversion

Many of us have an attic but are not too sure how to best utilise this space, which unfortunately means it's often left deserted and dusty. This was certainly the case for the owners of this attic featured in this before and after project.

However, this attic has now been transformed into an enviable oasis of wellness and Zen. From messy and desolate, it became a personal retreat for the owners, complete with sauna, natural stone shower, fireplace, and several other luxuries not found in many attic spaces.

Join us as we take a look around!