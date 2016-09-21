Unneccessary kitchen clutter you can purge today

Tackling the kitchen and getting rid of the clutter always seems to be on that ‘someday’ list, along with starting your exercise routine and winning the lottery. But today we take a stand against messy culinary spaces by saying: “no more!”
After all, how can you expect the heart of your home design to function smoothly and stylishly if it’s half-buried under clutter? Make a massive difference in your home right now by chucking out the biggest offenders – and taking steps to avoid it from happening again. All it will take is one hour and some iron-willed determination.
Ready?
Those glossy-covered books have taken up space for how long? And how many recipes have you tried out? It is time to consider selling or donating them – somebody else is bound to get more pleasure and use out of them than you currently are.
But if that cookbook happens to be a family heirloom or other treasured item, rather move it to your living room bookshelf or repurpose it as a coffee table book.
As mugs are the go-to gift (along with bottles of wine) you buy when you have no idea what to get somebody for their birthday/housewarming/whatever, they tend to pile up.
But unless you use that “drink coffee and keep calm” mug of yours every single day, we say toss it or give it away.
You’d be surprised how easy it can be to stock up on bags, what with conferences, work, last-minute purchases, etc.
Hold on to no more than 10, then move some to the boot of your car, where you’re more likely to use them when you go grocery shopping and realise your forgot your bags at home.
Tomato sauce packets, straws, napkins, spare chopsticks – you are undoubtedly going to receive more the next time you shop for take-out, so what is the point of keeping the spare ones now?
Do you know how much bacteria are calling your trusty dishwashing sponge “home”?
Toss that sponge right now and opt for cloths instead: one for drying, one for cleaning, etc. And be sure to treat them to a thorough cleansing at least once a week (either in the dishwasher or by soaking them in boiling water).
This one goes hand in hand with number 3 – if you have more than 10 balled up (or shoved into the back of a drawer) somewhere, move some to your car and recycle the rest.
Milk frother, pasta maker, juice blender… we all have that one appliance we thought we couldn’t do without, which turned out to be a one-hit wonder and is now gathering dust somewhere in a deep, dark kitchen cabinet.
If it’s taking up valuable space and you use it less than four times annually, rather donate it to a charity shop, especially if there's an everyday object that can get the job done just as well.
How many cheese knives do you really need? As most professional chefs get by using between three to five knives, you can really donate some of yours.
If you have a paring knife (for peeling or skinning), a serrated knife (for cutting through foods with a hard exterior and softer interior, such as a loaf of crusty bread), and a chef’s knife, you can get by quite well.
Of course you need to throw out anything past their expiration date, but include those canned foods that are rusted and have dents big enough that you could stick your finger in them.
Probably the biggest causes of kitchen clutter in the history of ever. Limit yourself to two sizes of reusable containers, and stick with five or six pieces in each size.
No more endless searching for that missing lid!
Your fridge’s exterior surface can also contribute to visual clutter, so dedicate that space to anything you need a daily reminder of, like to-do lists, diets, or forms that you need to sign.
Move your child’s drawings to a file in your study/bedroom, and those take-away menus are definitely accessible online. Easy peasy!
If you tore that recipe out of somewhere more than a month ago and you haven’t gotten around to making it yet (unless you’re saving it for a special occasion, like Christmas), it ain’t happening.
You know what to do…
Limit the amount of water bottles to the number of persons in your household, and then keep one or two as extras. Donate or recycle the rest.
