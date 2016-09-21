Your browser is out-of-date.

Unneccessary kitchen clutter you can purge today

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Classic style kitchen Wood Blue
Tackling the kitchen and getting rid of the clutter always seems to be on that ‘someday’ list, along with starting your exercise routine and winning the lottery. But today we take a stand against messy culinary spaces by saying: “no more!”

After all, how can you expect the heart of your home design to function smoothly and stylishly if it’s half-buried under clutter? Make a massive difference in your home right now by chucking out the biggest offenders – and taking steps to avoid it from happening again. All it will take is one hour and some iron-willed determination.

Ready?

1. Cookbooks you’ve barely used

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Those glossy-covered books have taken up space for how long? And how many recipes have you tried out? It is time to consider selling or donating them – somebody else is bound to get more pleasure and use out of them than you currently are. 

But if that cookbook happens to be a family heirloom or other treasured item, rather move it to your living room bookshelf or repurpose it as a coffee table book.

2. Novelty mugs that have gone unused

Jane Foster Range MAKE International KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
As mugs are the go-to gift (along with bottles of wine) you buy when you have no idea what to get somebody for their birthday/housewarming/whatever, they tend to pile up. 

But unless you use that “drink coffee and keep calm” mug of yours every single day, we say toss it or give it away.

3. Reusable shopping bags

Aequorea Home Collection - Apples&Beige, Aequorea Aequorea HouseholdStorage Cotton
You’d be surprised how easy it can be to stock up on bags, what with conferences, work, last-minute purchases, etc. 

Hold on to no more than 10, then move some to the boot of your car, where you’re more likely to use them when you go grocery shopping and realise your forgot your bags at home.

4. Anything that came for free with dinner

18th Century Manor House with Modern Kitchen homify Classic style kitchen Wood Blue metro tiles,everhot range,concrete worktop,oak shelf,oak worktop,paper & paints,shaker style,egyptian grey
Tomato sauce packets, straws, napkins, spare chopsticks – you are undoubtedly going to receive more the next time you shop for take-out, so what is the point of keeping the spare ones now?

5. That dishwashing sponge

ferm LIVING Image Photos, ferm LIVING ferm LIVING KitchenAccessories & textiles
Do you know how much bacteria are calling your trusty dishwashing sponge “home”? 

Toss that sponge right now and opt for cloths instead: one for drying, one for cleaning, etc. And be sure to treat them to a thorough cleansing at least once a week (either in the dishwasher or by soaking them in boiling water).

6. Plastic supermarket bags

homify Modern kitchen
This one goes hand in hand with number 3 – if you have more than 10 balled up (or shoved into the back of a drawer) somewhere, move some to your car and recycle the rest.  

Need a kitchen designer? How about a painter or floorer? Our list of professionals can help you out…

7. That appliance you’ve used only once

prodotti, KitchenAid KitchenAid KitchenElectronics
Milk frother, pasta maker, juice blender… we all have that one appliance we thought we couldn’t do without, which turned out to be a one-hit wonder and is now gathering dust somewhere in a deep, dark kitchen cabinet.

If it’s taking up valuable space and you use it less than four times annually, rather donate it to a charity shop, especially if there's an everyday object that can get the job done just as well.

8. Spare kitchen knives

Large Rustic Olive Wood Serving Board, The Rustic Dish The Rustic Dish KitchenKitchen utensils
How many cheese knives do you really need? As most professional chefs get by using between three to five knives, you can really donate some of yours. 

If you have a paring knife (for peeling or skinning), a serrated knife (for cutting through foods with a hard exterior and softer interior, such as a loaf of crusty bread), and a chef’s knife, you can get by quite well.

9. Canned food that looks worrisome

Surrey kitchen Lewis Alderson KitchenCabinets & shelves
Of course you need to throw out anything past their expiration date, but include those canned foods that are rusted and have dents big enough that you could stick your finger in them.

10. Those heaps of plastic containers

Set Of 4 Ridged Melamine Stacking Bowls With Lids Dotcomgiftshop KitchenStorage
Probably the biggest causes of kitchen clutter in the history of ever. Limit yourself to two sizes of reusable containers, and stick with five or six pieces in each size.

No more endless searching for that missing lid!

11. Fridge surface clutter

Felsted - Essex en masse bespoke Modern kitchen kitchen,bespoke,handmade,island,integrated,shaker,country,pendant lights,extractor,sink,tap,wall units,larder,stainless steel,back splash,oven,fridge freezer,handles,hand painted,under mount sink,solid wood
Your fridge’s exterior surface can also contribute to visual clutter, so dedicate that space to anything you need a daily reminder of, like to-do lists, diets, or forms that you need to sign. 

Move your child’s drawings to a file in your study/bedroom, and those take-away menus are definitely accessible online. Easy peasy!

12. Recipes you want to try ‘someday’

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Classic style kitchen
If you tore that recipe out of somewhere more than a month ago and you haven’t gotten around to making it yet (unless you’re saving it for a special occasion, like Christmas), it ain’t happening. 

You know what to do…

13. Water bottles

Vöslauer , POLKA POLKA Dining roomCrockery & glassware
Limit the amount of water bottles to the number of persons in your household, and then keep one or two as extras. Donate or recycle the rest. 

To make the most of your newfound space, take a look at these: 8 Gleaming Cleaning Tips For Meticulous Homeowners.

Family Garden Goes from Drab to Fab!
Did we forget anything that eats up your kitchen space?

