Superb family home for under £50k

In this Ideabook, we're taking an in-depth tour of brand new residence designed by the award-winning team at ARCHON+ PROJEKTY DOMÓW. Their creation boasts a certain glamour and luxury that one would usually associate with high-end homes you see in fancy architecture magazines.
The home's façade keeps things fresh and open thanks to a delightful arrangement of contemporary materials. The building has been arranged so that those inside can enjoy extensive views of the neighbourhood but without a cost to their privacy.
Supported by columns of stacked stone and timber framing is the majestic pitched roof, which reminds us of traditional European cottage design. A paved driveway leads towards a single-car garage that safely houses the family's car, bikes tools and other belongings.
The architects designed this sleek and stylish house for clients who wanted a modern setting for raising their young children. The new build stands against a lush background, with its sleek white render and coarse wooden panels.
In order to foster a connection between the house and the garden, the architects utilised full-length doors and windows, which also extend the length of the interior zones. The end result is a pavilion-like appearance.
An open-plan layout, combined with a monochrome scheme, brings a sense of space and airiness to the main living zone.
With white working as the base colour for the decoration, we see the room is furnished with modern pieces that have a certain sculptural quality. Look no further than the stunning timber bar, which appears to hang delicately from the ceiling.
The timber bar acts as a key ingredient inside this kitchen and casual eating space. As some cook and prepare meals, it's easy for others in the house to gather around and provide company.
Finding its footing directly behind the bar is the formal dining table and chairs. The contemporary inspired table has been aligned so diners can enjoy the pretty view of the garden as they eat.
The living room features a stunning feature wall that hosts different timber and natural stone finishes. The contrast between the textures of the wood and stone compared to the pristine white walls really catches the eye.
Adding a surprising rustic influence into the mix are the wooden logs, which are on display below the fireplace. The ultra-modern and down right beautiful fireplace marks the room's centrepiece. As the temperature drops with winter approaching, we foresee this being a well used feature.
There is a continuation of the décor style as we find ourselves in the main bathroom, which is also located on the lower-level. Despite looking expansive from our perspective, this washroom is actually quite small when you learn its dimensions.
Our perception of the space has been influenced by a number of different factors. A critical inclusion in the space was the transparent glass barrier for the shower. This extra thin and transparent material keeps the space tidy and open. Another decisive and essential inclusion was the big mirror above the wash basin.
The children's bedroom accommodated on the upper-level is a special space indeed. The room is coordinated to be more than just a place for a good night's rest, as it's a multifunctional setting where much can be done.
The study desk with attached drawers and shelves is an impressively chic and practical piece. We are big fans of the mix of vibrant colours, which will no doubt be popular with the little ones. Adding further charm to the study area are the numerous frames of various sizes, which form a cute collage
We are in the master bedroom to close our tour, where think we may have found our favourite new colour scheme.
A rich blend of browns, charcoal and cream bring a sense of calm to the setting, while hints of gold and touches of silvery tones add a certain elegance that we simply adore.
On the first-floor, we can see how an elegant terrace spreads over 60 square metres. There's access to this space from the dining room and the kitchen.
The kitchen and dining rooms flow into one another, with plenty of space to entertain six people. Nearby is the living room with a corner sofa and fireplace.
On the ground-floor there is also a garage, boiler room and guest toilet with a shower and a hallway. The living room and dining room is 32 square metres while the kitchen is 11 square metres. The hallway is 6 square metres.
On the second-floor we find three bedrooms, which are 13.5, 14 and 17 square metres. The size is dependent on the slope of the roof.
There is also a bathroom area of 10 square metres, a laundry area of 7 square metres and two walk-in closets, which are each 7 square metres in size. The layout of the second-floor is very compact and convenient. Where the roof does not slope, there is a dressing area and laundry dryer.
