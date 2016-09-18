The Home with a Dark Side

A fan of modern homes? Get inspired by this outstanding residence by Aprikari, which brings bold home design to the sleepy suburbs.

As you will soon discover, the team of architects and interior designers have really hit the nail on the head with their latest creation. From the hallway, which acts as the owner's personal art gallery, to the master bedroom where a bathroom element features, this house is bound to excite those discovering it for the first time.

Let's begin our tour…