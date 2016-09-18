The Home with a Dark Side

A fan of modern homes? Get inspired by this outstanding residence by Aprikari, which brings bold home design to the sleepy suburbs.
As you will soon discover, the team of architects and interior designers have really hit the nail on the head with their latest creation. From the hallway, which acts as the owner's personal art gallery, to the master bedroom where a bathroom element features, this house is bound to excite those discovering it for the first time.
Let's begin our tour…
We begin the tour in the rear garden, where one gains an interesting perspective of this very new home. Built as a sprawling single-level residence, the communal areas are based around one large social zone, which also links directly to an al fresco area.
The al fresco area has been designed to be used during the entire year with facilities that suit every month. Lush grass leads off from the stone paving to provide a touch of nature to this suburban property.
We notice the building has a certain closed-off appearance at the front entrance with the façade showing little signs of windows or openings. Sheet metal panels of various shades wrap around the building volume, making for an intriguing entrance for all comers.
A vital inclusion in this scene was the pair of plants placed on either side of the door. This touch of nature softens the harshness of this modern build.
If were move a few paces back onto the street, there is a different side to the property to be seen. The main building has been provided with protection and privacy from the street thanks to a high front fence comprised of stacked stone.
For added safety, the front gate is controlled remotely and even has an alarm that's linked to an internal control system.
There isn't anything that we don't love about this scene.
The trend for minimalist inspired kitchens isn't going anywhere, and we simply adore Aprikari's approach here. We find ourselves marvelling at the sight of the kitchen cabinets and island bench, which boast a seamless design.
The dining space mixes different furniture and pieces to stylish effect. We notice a combination of industrial, traditional and contemporary styles all successfully sharing one space.
Hallways and other transitional spaces are an often forgotten part of our homes. It can be very rare for a hallway to grab your attention and convince you to hang around to enjoy.
This hallway leads to a broader lounge, which is one of the outstanding spaces of the home. The feature wall to one side is comprised of a tailor-made prints, with the design in gold and black shimmering and imparting elegance to this transitional space.
Inside the master bedroom, the interior designers were sure to add plenty of texture (hard, shiny concrete floors with with faux-fur floor rug), and a plenty of contrasting accents. A stacked stone feature wall and hardwood timber shelves also do the trick.
At the request of the owners, a bathtub shares the same space as the bed, making for a bold design statement that is sure to surprise. Behind the stacked stone wall is a dressing room for those wishing for some privacy.
Overall, the experts have curated an ambience that is of relaxation and calm.
Moving into the main bathroom, we see how the professionals have created a dramatic space through the use of colour. The ceramic wash basin, taps and even the hand towels are in-line with the colour scheme.
The key to making the dark colour scheme work was using other colours in the room that really stand out. See how the dark hue provides the perfect backdrop for the pops of gold.
With such an expansive living zone, the owners could afford to be bold with some 'wow' statement pieces. One of these pieces was the mesmerising lighting that surrounds the television, bringing a unique change of mood to the lounge during the evening.
Linked directly to the lounge via sliding doors is a casual al fresco area. The building envelope extends out of the outdoor seating area, providing much need protection from the elements for those relaxing.
To conclude, this project is the perfect example of an up-to-date dwelling for a modern family.