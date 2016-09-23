​15 super stylish ways you can use stone in your home

Here on homify, we love anything that grabs attention (in a good way, mind you). From jovial tones in a living room rug to long, flowing drapes adorning a bedroom window – as long as it enhances the look of your home’s style.

Which brings us to today’s article: bringing stone into your house. But we’re not referring to laying down a few pebbles beside your tub, but rather using this exquisite material to adorn walls or other vertical surfaces.

Just like wood, stone presents a unique texture, an interesting pattern, and that raw look that makes it perfect for only a select few, but not all, home design styles (such as rustic, modern, country, etc.).

So, with raw perfection and eye-catching features in mind, let’s see how we can add some stylish stone into our homes.