20 worst landscaping mistakes to make in your garden

We think that knowing what not to do in your garden is half the battle won, and will help prevent you making too many gardening missteps while you plot out your own personal paradise. 

Things like statues and ornaments all come down to personal taste so, of course, we're not talking about those things today. Instead, we'll focus on those tasks that are easy to put off or forget about altogether, which actually make e a big difference to your outdoor space. 

We've taken inspiration from gardeners and landscapers to put together the ultimate garden errors list, so take a look now and sidestep them all!

1. Don't try your hand at something unless you know it will look good at the end. Even simple raised beds need a degree of skill to complete

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Don't forget to recycle everything you can in a bid to make your own compost. Save money and the environment!

homify GardenPlants & flowers
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. You might really fancy a certain plant in a specific spot, but you have to work in line with what the plants need, so don't just plant anywhere

woodland plants Fenton Roberts Garden Design GardenPlants & flowers
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

woodland plants

Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

4. Be sure to not plant too deeply as this could actually stunt the growth of your leafy friends

GARDEN, 2A Design 2A Design GardenPlants & flowers
2A Design

GARDEN

2A Design
2A Design
2A Design

5. Cutting your grass too short is a big mistake! You could even create bald patches

Laundry Cottage, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd GardenPlants & flowers
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Laundry Cottage, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

6. Not thinking about the view of your garden from the house is a critical error. What about rainy days when you can only gaze out of the window?

A Stunning and Spacious House Project in Wimbledon, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Modern garden
Gregory Phillips Architects

A Stunning and Spacious House Project in Wimbledon

Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects

7. Using the wrong size pots for your plants means they either won't get the support they need, or that they won't have enough room to grow. Either way, it's a problem!

Zinc Metal Bucket Lilac Coast GardenPlant pots & vases
Lilac Coast

Zinc Metal Bucket

Lilac Coast
Lilac Coast
Lilac Coast

8. Not fertilising your garden might save time but it won't keep your blooms and lawn healthy. A little goes a long way, so make the time

The Loveseat by Green Oak Furniture Green Oak Furniture Ltd GardenFurniture
Green Oak Furniture Ltd

The Loveseat by Green Oak Furniture

Green Oak Furniture Ltd
Green Oak Furniture Ltd
Green Oak Furniture Ltd

9. Picking the wrong plants for your climate and garden is really common, so don't fall into the same trap! Really think about your space

Cacti, Craig House Cacti Craig House Cacti GardenPlants & flowers
Craig House Cacti

Cacti

Craig House Cacti
Craig House Cacti
Craig House Cacti

10. Don't be shortsighted about the rate of growth your chosen shrubs and plants can expect

homify GardenPlants & flowers
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Pruning is not a dark art but it is necessary if you want bigger, better flowers next year

New large zinc, Rustic garden Rustic garden GardenPlants & flowers
Rustic garden

New large zinc

Rustic garden
Rustic garden
Rustic garden

12. Colour works fabulously well in a garden but make sure the hues all work together, like in this example, or your space could look like grandma's quilt

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de GardenPlants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

13. Regular irrigation is vital for a healthy garden and the easiest way to do this is with sprinklers. Set a timer and let them do their thing!

Manutenzione giardini, Dal Ben Giardini Dal Ben Giardini GardenPlants & flowers
Dal Ben Giardini

Dal Ben Giardini
Dal Ben Giardini
Dal Ben Giardini

14. Using the wrong tools in your garden could see you accidentally damaging delicate flowers or roots. If you're a beginner, get some advice from your local gardening centre before you buy

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de GardenPlants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

15. If you have little ones, your garden should be family-friendly. Cut back on the spiky plants, thorny roses and anything potentially toxic. Focus on some fun additions

Arlington Deluxe Climbing Frame Keith Stenhouse Climbing Frames UK GardenSwings & play sets
Climbing Frames UK

Arlington Deluxe Climbing Frame Keith Stenhouse

Climbing Frames UK
Climbing Frames UK
Climbing Frames UK

16. We're all guilty of impulse buying but, no matter how stunning that rattan summerhouse is (and this one really is!), if it won't fit or you don't need it in your garden, leave it

Rattan Garden Cabana, Weatherproof Wicker Shade Room and Sun Loungers Ingarden Ltd GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
Ingarden Ltd

Rattan Garden Cabana, Weatherproof Wicker Shade Room and Sun Loungers

Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd

17. A simple scheme is a good scheme, but don't be afraid to add a little variety to your garden or it could look dull

Private Courtyard, London, Living Wall Biotecture GardenPlants & flowers
Biotecture

Private Courtyard, London, Living Wall

Biotecture
Biotecture
Biotecture

18. Never lose sight of the maintenance that you will have to do in your garden. This will affect what flowers you opt for

Terraced Courtyard Garden Design homify GardenAccessories & decoration
homify

Terraced Courtyard Garden Design

homify
homify
homify

19. Ignoring the seasons is a big mistake as they will descend and hugely impact on your garden. Try to add evergreens for winter coverage

Madrid Gas Fire Table - Warrington Rivelin GardenFire pits & barbecues
Rivelin

Madrid Gas Fire Table—Warrington

Rivelin
Rivelin
Rivelin

20. The biggest error of all is underestimating how much a landscaping project will actually cost you. Always keep your budget in mind, with a 10% contingency on top!

Shady family garden, Louise Yates Garden Design Louise Yates Garden Design Modern garden
Louise Yates Garden Design

Shady family garden

Louise Yates Garden Design
Louise Yates Garden Design
Louise Yates Garden Design

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 Ways To Have A Lovely Garden (And Not Die Trying).

Feeling better prepared to take on a gardening challenge?

