​20 naive mistakes that make your home unhealthy

We all want to live in beautiful homes. In addition, we all want to live in clean homes, which is why we subject ourselves to routine sweeping, mopping, dusting and other fun activities to get rid of the dirt.

But while you are actively scrubbing on this side, you may be guilty to quite a few misdemeanours on that side that are not only wasting your hard cleaning efforts, but could be making your home an unhealthy place to live in.

Allergens are no fun, which is why nobody wants them in their home. But fortunately we have found those mistakes that could be contributing to ill health, as well the solutions to control the dust, mould, pollen, and other contaminants inside your living spaces.

Prepare to be surprised…