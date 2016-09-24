Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​20 naive mistakes that make your home unhealthy

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Sheringham, Crown Floors Crown Floors Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Loading admin actions …

We all want to live in beautiful homes. In addition, we all want to live in clean homes, which is why we subject ourselves to routine sweeping, mopping, dusting and other fun activities to get rid of the dirt.

But while you are actively scrubbing on this side, you may be guilty to quite a few misdemeanours on that side that are not only wasting your hard cleaning efforts, but could be making your home an unhealthy place to live in. 

Allergens are no fun, which is why nobody wants them in their home. But fortunately we have found those mistakes that could be contributing to ill health, as well the solutions to control the dust, mould, pollen, and other contaminants inside your living spaces.  

Prepare to be surprised…

1. Ignoring your extractor fan when cooking

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

All that steam from your stovetop leads to excess moisture, so turn the extractor fan on to reduce not only the steam, but also the possibility of mould.

2. Vacuuming without the appropriate filter

London Fog Crown Floors Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Crown Floors

London Fog

Crown Floors
Crown Floors
Crown Floors

Make sure your vacuum has a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter to stop those dust particles from being blown back into your home.

3. Not changing your vacuum filter

homify Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Silk
homify

homify
homify
homify

Change that filter once it’s showing wear and tear, or every six months if you’re using a HEPA filter. Doing this will not only keep dust out of the air, but also extend your vacuum cleaner’s life.

4. Not changing your air-con filters

Cliff Dwelling, Specht Architects Specht Architects Eclectic style living room
Specht Architects

Cliff Dwelling

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Never run your heating or air-conditioning system without filters. And remember to change them at least every three months.

5. Forgetting to ventilate the bathroom

Chiswick, Hounslow W4, London | House extension GOAStudio | London residential architecture Modern bathroom
GOAStudio | London residential architecture

Chiswick, Hounslow W4, London | House extension

GOAStudio | London residential architecture
GOAStudio | London residential architecture
GOAStudio | London residential architecture

As it’s a space that gets lots of humidity, your bathroom needs proper ventilation. Thus, run that exhaust fan and make sure it’s vented to the outdoors.

6. Ignoring your gutters

Cedarwood, Tye Architects Tye Architects Eclectic style houses
Tye Architects

Cedarwood

Tye Architects
Tye Architects
Tye Architects

Leaky gutters can cause excessive moisture to enter your basement or crawl space. If you don’t have covered gutters, then ensure that you remove that litter on a regular basis.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Too many bedroom textiles

Photography for Kingshall Estates / Vastu Interiors - House in Northwood, London, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Modern style bedroom
Adelina Iliev Photography

Photography for Kingshall Estates / Vastu Interiors—House in Northwood, London

Adelina Iliev Photography
Adelina Iliev Photography
Adelina Iliev Photography

Carpets, rugs, cushions, upholstered headboards… these are all prime dust catchers. Consider minimising the amounts of fabric in your bedroom for an easier-to-dust space.

8. Too many living room textiles

onloom Homestories, onloom GmbH onloom GmbH Modern living room
onloom GmbH

onloom GmbH
onloom GmbH
onloom GmbH

Just like in your bedroom, keep the upholstery in the living room to a minimum to reduce the amount of dust mites.

9. Inviting allergens into your garden

woodland plants Fenton Roberts Garden Design GardenPlants & flowers
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

woodland plants

Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Avoid wind-pollinated plants, like grasses, as they definitely contribute to allergens.

10. Ignoring that smell

Kenny&Mason Bathrooms, Kenny&Mason Kenny&Mason BathroomBathtubs & showers
Kenny&amp;Mason

Kenny&Mason
Kenny&amp;Mason
Kenny&Mason

Picking up a musty smell in your home? Follow your nose until you find the source. The sooner you discover the mould, the easier it will be to remove.

11. Leaving your study a mess

Inspiration, Korbo Korbo Modern study/office
Korbo

Inspiration

Korbo
Korbo
Korbo

Clutter not only looks unattractive, it can harbour an abundance of dust mites. Rather file those stacks of papers, old magazines, and office equipment inside a cabinet/drawer to keep the dust away.

12. Wearing shoes indoors

Split - flexibles Regalsystem für jede Lebenslage, Neuvonfrisch - Möbel und Accessoires Neuvonfrisch - Möbel und Accessoires Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage Wood
Neuvonfrisch—Möbel und Accessoires

Neuvonfrisch - Möbel und Accessoires
Neuvonfrisch—Möbel und Accessoires
Neuvonfrisch - Möbel und Accessoires

This is a definite way to increase allergens. Wet leaves transport mildew, and pollutants from grass get trapped on the bottom of shoes. 

Either take off those shoes outside, or treat your entrance hall to a washable tray/basket in which you can place the shoes as soon as you walk indoors.

13. Letting that trash pile up

Pull out waste bins Urban Myth KitchenStorage
Urban Myth

Pull out waste bins

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

Not taking out the trash regularly could attract unwanted visitors, like mice. And you don’t want to know what their droppings can do to your allergies.

14. Displaying too many houseplants

Lungsod Collection, bococo bococo Living roomAccessories & decoration
bococo

Lungsod Collection

bococo
bococo
bococo

House plants encourage mould growth, as mould spores live in warm, wet dirt. Thus, limit the amount of potted plants you keep indoors.

15. Allowing your pet to sleep in your bed

Dog Sofa - Sandringham small in Natural Italian Leather Scott's of london KitchenTables & chairs Leather dog bed
Scott&#39;s of london

Dog Sofa—Sandringham small in Natural Italian Leather

Scott's of london
Scott&#39;s of london
Scott's of london

Pet dander traps allergens, meaning you are inviting those sinuses and sneezing fits into your bed each night. 

If getting Fluffy his own bed is a no-no, then be sure to bathe him once a week.

16. Setting the temperature too high

The Nook, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Modern living room
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

The Nook

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

Warm climates are ideal for dust mites and mould. Rather keep that thermostat to about 20 °C to help control them.

17. Installing bathroom wallpaper

Huddleston Road, Sam Tisdall Architects LLP Sam Tisdall Architects LLP Modern bathroom
Sam Tisdall Architects LLP

Huddleston Road

Sam Tisdall Architects LLP
Sam Tisdall Architects LLP
Sam Tisdall Architects LLP

Although it adds some style to any room, a wet space is not ideal for wallpaper, as it can increase the risk of mildew. 

Better go with tiled surfaces or textured paint that’s mould resistant.

18. Not keeping a barrier between you and your bedding

Parkside II, JHR Interiors JHR Interiors BedroomAccessories & decoration
JHR Interiors

Parkside II

JHR Interiors
JHR Interiors
JHR Interiors

Treat yourself (and your family) to some zippered dust-proof casings for your pillows and mattresses. The casings’ pore spaces are too small for dust mites and their waste products to get through.

19. Not drying your bathmat

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark homify Scandinavian style bathroom
homify

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark

homify
homify
homify

To keep that bathmat fresh and the chances of mildew at bay, hang it up to dry after every use. And treat it to a decent wash every week. 

Need a bathroom designer? How about a painter or floorer? Our list of professionals can help you out…

20. Not wearing protective gear while gardening

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de GardenPlants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

Even if you are not allergic to pollen, it can still irritate your eyes, nose and throat. Thus, wear a mask and gloves when out gardening or working in the yard. 

Speaking of garden work, we have: 13 Sneaky Gardening Cheats You'll Be Glad You Tried.

5 miraculous small bathroom renovations to inspire
Which did you find most surprising?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks