​20 naive mistakes that make your home unhealthy

We all want to live in beautiful homes. In addition, we all want to live in clean homes, which is why we subject ourselves to routine sweeping, mopping, dusting and other fun activities to get rid of the dirt.
But while you are actively scrubbing on this side, you may be guilty to quite a few misdemeanours on that side that are not only wasting your hard cleaning efforts, but could be making your home an unhealthy place to live in.
Allergens are no fun, which is why nobody wants them in their home. But fortunately we have found those mistakes that could be contributing to ill health, as well the solutions to control the dust, mould, pollen, and other contaminants inside your living spaces.
Prepare to be surprised…
All that steam from your stovetop leads to excess moisture, so turn the extractor fan on to reduce not only the steam, but also the possibility of mould.
Make sure your vacuum has a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter to stop those dust particles from being blown back into your home.
Change that filter once it’s showing wear and tear, or every six months if you’re using a HEPA filter. Doing this will not only keep dust out of the air, but also extend your vacuum cleaner’s life.
Never run your heating or air-conditioning system without filters. And remember to change them at least every three months.
As it’s a space that gets lots of humidity, your bathroom needs proper ventilation. Thus, run that exhaust fan and make sure it’s vented to the outdoors.
Leaky gutters can cause excessive moisture to enter your basement or crawl space. If you don’t have covered gutters, then ensure that you remove that litter on a regular basis.
Carpets, rugs, cushions, upholstered headboards… these are all prime dust catchers. Consider minimising the amounts of fabric in your bedroom for an easier-to-dust space.
Just like in your bedroom, keep the upholstery in the living room to a minimum to reduce the amount of dust mites.
Avoid wind-pollinated plants, like grasses, as they definitely contribute to allergens.
Picking up a musty smell in your home? Follow your nose until you find the source. The sooner you discover the mould, the easier it will be to remove.
Clutter not only looks unattractive, it can harbour an abundance of dust mites. Rather file those stacks of papers, old magazines, and office equipment inside a cabinet/drawer to keep the dust away.
This is a definite way to increase allergens. Wet leaves transport mildew, and pollutants from grass get trapped on the bottom of shoes.
Either take off those shoes outside, or treat your entrance hall to a washable tray/basket in which you can place the shoes as soon as you walk indoors.
Not taking out the trash regularly could attract unwanted visitors, like mice. And you don’t want to know what their droppings can do to your allergies.
House plants encourage mould growth, as mould spores live in warm, wet dirt. Thus, limit the amount of potted plants you keep indoors.
Pet dander traps allergens, meaning you are inviting those sinuses and sneezing fits into your bed each night.
If getting Fluffy his own bed is a no-no, then be sure to bathe him once a week.
Warm climates are ideal for dust mites and mould. Rather keep that thermostat to about 20 °C to help control them.
Although it adds some style to any room, a wet space is not ideal for wallpaper, as it can increase the risk of mildew.
Better go with tiled surfaces or textured paint that’s mould resistant.
Treat yourself (and your family) to some zippered dust-proof casings for your pillows and mattresses. The casings’ pore spaces are too small for dust mites and their waste products to get through.
To keep that bathmat fresh and the chances of mildew at bay, hang it up to dry after every use. And treat it to a decent wash every week.
Even if you are not allergic to pollen, it can still irritate your eyes, nose and throat. Thus, wear a mask and gloves when out gardening or working in the yard.
