Different ways to keep your house neat and clean

There's a reason why cleaning is called a chore so don't feel bad about admitting it's your least favourite part of the week. It's ours too!
Well, that was the case until we sourced some fantastic cleaning tips that will have your home sparkling so brightly even a professional cleaning team would be impressed!
From smell-free kitchens to banishing hard water stains, we've got a trick for everything, so come and take a look…
Tumble dryer sheets are perfect for removing dust from wood skirting and door frames.
Make your own special drill bit with a screw and a scrubbing brush head, to remove grease from your plates in a whizz!
A paste of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide, smeared onto white shoes and then popped in the sun, will have them looking good as new
A soft-bristle toothbrush is perfect for cleaning the textured plastic trim inside your car.
Blitz a bowl of lemon slices and water on high for a few minutes and you'll be able to wipe all grime out of your microwave.
Cover salad tongs with socks or old fabric and you'll have a perfect Venetian blind cleaning tool
Lint rollers and pet hair removers make light work of removing dust from fabric lampshades.
Leave rusty tools in a bowl of white vinegar overnight and they will be good as new. You can then give them a coat of linseed oil to keep the rust at bay.
Make a clothing spray with vodka, filtered water and essential oils and you can spritz away nasty odours without needing to wash!
Wrap some tights over the hose of your vacuum and you'll be able to find small, lost items, such as earrings.
A paste of baking soda and vinegar can be left in your oven overnight to make it come up sparkling.
Make your own bowl fresheners in an ice cube tray, with citric acid, baking soda and dish soap.
White vinegar and essential oils of your choice make a perfect bathroom cleaner for removing bath tub rings.
Use oil to remove kitchen grease, then clean off the fresh oil. It's so much easier than scrubbing the sticky residue with soap!
Cut a grapefruit in half, cover it with salt and rub all over any hard water stains. They'll disappear immediately!
Remove pet hair from your sofa by using a window squeegee. It really does work!
Add some lemon slices to your ice cube tray and reserve the set ice to use as garbage disposal fresheners.
