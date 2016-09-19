Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Different ways to keep your house neat and clean

press profile homify press profile homify
Apartamento Lisboa , Espaço Mínimo Espaço Mínimo Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Loading admin actions …

There's a reason why cleaning is called a chore so don't feel bad about admitting it's your least favourite part of the week. It's ours too! 

Well, that was the case until we sourced some fantastic cleaning tips that will have your home sparkling so brightly even a professional cleaning team would be impressed! 

From smell-free kitchens to banishing hard water stains, we've got a trick for everything, so come and take a look…

1. Easy dust removal

Apartamento Lisboa , Espaço Mínimo Espaço Mínimo Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Espaço Mínimo

Espaço Mínimo
Espaço Mínimo
Espaço Mínimo

Tumble dryer sheets are perfect for removing dust from wood skirting and door frames.

2. Professional plate cleaning

Notting Hill home, Alex Maguire Photography Alex Maguire Photography KitchenSinks & taps
Alex Maguire Photography

Notting Hill home

Alex Maguire Photography
Alex Maguire Photography
Alex Maguire Photography

Make your own special drill bit with a screw and a scrubbing brush head, to remove grease from your plates in a whizz!

3. Fresh white shoes

homify Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
homify

homify
homify
homify

A paste of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide, smeared onto white shoes and then popped in the sun, will have them looking good as new

4. Valet style

生成りのビルトインガレージハウス, H2O設計室 ( H2O Architectural design office ) H2O設計室 ( H2O Architectural design office ) Garages & sheds
H2O設計室　( H2O Architectural design office )

H2O設計室　( H2O Architectural design office )
H2O設計室　( H2O Architectural design office )
H2O設計室　( H2O Architectural design office )

A soft-bristle toothbrush is perfect for cleaning the textured plastic trim inside your car.

5. Microwave magic

Freestanding Kitchen Sculleries of Stockbridge KitchenElectronics freestanding
Sculleries of Stockbridge

Freestanding Kitchen

Sculleries of Stockbridge
Sculleries of Stockbridge
Sculleries of Stockbridge

Blitz a bowl of lemon slices and water on high for a few minutes and you'll be able to wipe all grime out of your microwave.

6. Blind to the dust

Full Height Shutters for Velux Windows homify Windows & doorsBlinds & shutters
homify

Full Height Shutters for Velux Windows

homify
homify
homify

Cover salad tongs with socks or old fabric and you'll have a perfect Venetian blind cleaning tool

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Bright idea

Puffins Table Lamp Hunkydory Home Living roomLighting
Hunkydory Home

Puffins Table Lamp

Hunkydory Home
Hunkydory Home
Hunkydory Home

Lint rollers and pet hair removers make light work of removing dust from fabric lampshades.

8. Handy cleaning tool

Catalogo Furlan Mobili, de-cube de-cube Garages & sheds
de-cube

de-cube
de-cube
de-cube

Leave rusty tools in a bowl of white vinegar overnight and they will be good as new. You can then give them a coat of linseed oil to keep the rust at bay.

9. Make it a double

'Metropolis' 2 sliding door wardrobe by Mobilstella homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

'Metropolis' 2 sliding door wardrobe by Mobilstella

homify
homify
homify

Make a clothing spray with vodka, filtered water and essential oils and you can spritz away nasty odours without needing to wash!

10. Tight problem

Vintage-Photography, silent-cube-photography silent-cube-photography
silent-cube-photography

silent-cube-photography
silent-cube-photography
silent-cube-photography

Wrap some tights over the hose of your vacuum and you'll be able to find small, lost items, such as earrings.

11. Oven fresh

Open plan living, dinning room and kitchen GK Architects Ltd KitchenElectronics
GK Architects Ltd

Open plan living, dinning room and kitchen

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

A paste of baking soda and vinegar can be left in your oven overnight to make it come up sparkling.

12. Ice cool bathroom trick

Flat Conversion in Islington, GK Architects Ltd GK Architects Ltd BathroomBathtubs & showers
GK Architects Ltd

Flat Conversion in Islington

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

Make your own bowl fresheners in an ice cube tray, with citric acid, baking soda and dish soap.

13. Brilliant for bathrooms

Cloud Stone Bath Waters Baths of Ashbourne BathroomBathtubs & showers
Waters Baths of Ashbourne

Cloud Stone Bath

Waters Baths of Ashbourne
Waters Baths of Ashbourne
Waters Baths of Ashbourne

White vinegar and essential oils of your choice make a perfect bathroom cleaner for removing bath tub rings.

14. No more scrubbing

Lakes By Yoo 2, Future Light Design Future Light Design KitchenKitchen utensils
Future Light Design

Lakes By Yoo 2

Future Light Design
Future Light Design
Future Light Design

Use oil to remove kitchen grease, then clean off the fresh oil. It's so much easier than scrubbing the sticky residue with soap!

15. A tasty tip

Antiqued Mirror Bathroom Panelling Rupert Bevan Ltd BathroomMirrors
Rupert Bevan Ltd

Antiqued Mirror Bathroom Panelling

Rupert Bevan Ltd
Rupert Bevan Ltd
Rupert Bevan Ltd

Cut a grapefruit in half, cover it with salt and rub all over any hard water stains. They'll disappear immediately!

16. Hair removal

Dixie Sofa Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs
Loaf

Dixie Sofa

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

Remove pet hair from your sofa by using a window squeegee. It really does work!

17. banish bad smells

Sink with drain grooves on the worktop AD3 Design Limited KitchenSinks & taps
AD3 Design Limited

Sink with drain grooves on the worktop

AD3 Design Limited
AD3 Design Limited
AD3 Design Limited

Add some lemon slices to your ice cube tray and reserve the set ice to use as garbage disposal fresheners.

Fore more clever home tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 life-improving laundry hacks for all lazy people.

20 worst landscaping mistakes to make in your garden
Feeling more ready to take on your chores this week?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks