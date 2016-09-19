Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Renovation designs for small bathrooms

press profile homify press profile homify
Teques 154, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

When you're planning some home improvement, there's no such thing as too much research or inspiration. With that in mind, we've found some of the most beautiful and fabulously designed bathrooms to show you today, just in case your tiles could do with a tinker or your suite needs updating.

Bathroom designers the world over are really pushing the boat out with the styles and themes they're embracing, so prepare to be more inspired than you ever thought possible!

1. Don't you just love the huge amounts of natural wood in here?

studio apartment, Angelina Alekseeva Angelina Alekseeva Minimalist bathroom
Angelina Alekseeva

Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva

2. Mediterranean-style tiles are one of our all time favourite motifs

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

3. A shower with a view? Now, that's next level design!

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

4. Dark and divine, the chunky stone wall finish is so dramatic

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern bathroom
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

5. Can you get any more luxurious than a giant slab of marble? We don't think so

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern bathroom Marble Amber/Gold
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

6. A vibrant lighting set up makes the most of the faceted walls in this small bathroom

Baño Blu, Losanto Arquitectos Losanto Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Losanto Arquitectos

Losanto Arquitectos
Losanto Arquitectos
Losanto Arquitectos

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. There's no such thing as a too awkwardly-shaped room, as this wonderful and usable space shows

Biblioteca Higueras, Quinto Distrito Arquitectura Quinto Distrito Arquitectura Modern bathroom Tiles Grey
Quinto Distrito Arquitectura

Quinto Distrito Arquitectura
Quinto Distrito Arquitectura
Quinto Distrito Arquitectura

8. Simple and elegant, the mirror here is such an attention-grabber

casa ORQUIDEA, arketipo-taller de arquitectura arketipo-taller de arquitectura Minimalist bathroom
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

9. Monochrome will always look classic. In the form of mosaic tiles it's simple stunning

CASA LOS ENCINOS, gOO Arquitectos gOO Arquitectos Minimalist bathroom Tiles Grey
gOO Arquitectos

gOO Arquitectos
gOO Arquitectos
gOO Arquitectos

10. We do love a room with some personality! Vivid colours and sweeping curves are so fun in here

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

11. Would you ever want to leave this fabulously natural and welcoming bathroom?

homify Country style bathroom Stone Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Industrial chic is ideal for bathrooms and this floor lighting really sets the concrete off to perfection

Teques 154, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern bathroom
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

13. Darker tones really work in a bathroom and we love this combination of traditional tiles and wood cladding

VALLE IMPERIAL, Arki3d Arki3d Modern bathroom
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

14. Subway tiles are so trendy and this pared back space really shows why. So clean and fresh!

CASA EN HIPÓDROMO CONDESA, TW/A Architectural Group TW/A Architectural Group Modern bathroom
TW/A Architectural Group

TW/A Architectural Group
TW/A Architectural Group
TW/A Architectural Group

15. When a bathroom simply won't do, a wet room with multiple shower jets is a fantastic option

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern bathroom
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 Cleaning Hacks For The Most Sparkling Bathroom.

Different ways to keep your house neat and clean
Which bathroom design(s) gave you most inspiration?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks