25 wooden floors that would be the star of your home

We can spend so much time thinking about walls, furniture and home furnishing that we forget to take a moment to look down and give our floors some consideration. This is something that needs to stop!

A fantastic way to really pull a style together and add a touch of warmth or organic appeal, wooden flooring is a must have for any home. When you see the sheer variety of styles on offer, we're confident you'll agree with us.

From perfectly polished parquet in your living room through to water-resistant boards in your bathroom, we know you're going to want to welcome a little wood into your home after reading this article…