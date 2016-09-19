Your browser is out-of-date.

25 wooden floors that would be the star of your home

press profile homify press profile homify
House in Kitaichinosawa, Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン KitchenBench tops Wood Wood effect
We can spend so much time thinking about walls, furniture and home furnishing that we forget to take a moment to look down and give our floors some consideration. This is something that needs to stop! 

A fantastic way to really pull a style together and add a touch of warmth or organic appeal, wooden flooring is a must have for any home. When you see the sheer variety of styles on offer, we're confident you'll agree with us. 

From perfectly polished parquet in your living room through to water-resistant boards in your bathroom, we know you're going to want to welcome a little wood into your home after reading this article…

1. What a way to emphasise the generous proportions of the room

Oak Antique Pre-oiled Distressed The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
2. Long live parquet! Reclaimed slats add character too

Oak Aged Pre-oiled Parquet The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
3. Multi-tonal wood works wonders in a hallway to cover up muddy shoe prints

Barriques Avenue Floors Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
4. Cool wood tones work well in minimalist rooms

Slide Floor tuttoparquet Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Wood Grey wood flooring hardwood floor flooring slide
5. Natural and bare, this is organic beauty at its best

Cardassian Leoline Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
6. Rich golden wood in a sunny room is a match made in heaven

Old White Oak Natural Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
7. This floor might be pale but it's also durable, so ideal for a kitchen

Natural Pine Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
8. Perfectly polished parquet is in a league all of its own

Oak Premier Parquet The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
9. Washed out wood is lovely for creating a beach or nautical feel

Vinylcork (Cork & Vinyl) Granorte Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
10. Painted floorboards add style but don't mask the natural beauty

Bleached White Teak Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
11. Heavily patterned wooden flooring is such a heritage touch

Versailles Light Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
12. Smooth and cool underfoot, you'd never need to wear shoes here

Noble Walnut Satin Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
13. Picking out the darker accents of the room perfectly, this floor is such a bold contrast

Ceruse Oak Grey Brown Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
14. Wood flooring? In a bathroom? Absolutely! There are plenty of laminates and treatments readily available now

Classic Oak Beige Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
15. This is the ultimate in Scandinavian-inspired flooring

Vita Granorte Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
16. Linear parquet is more unusual but just as pretty as its herringbone cousin

Geometric & Retro wall stencils, Stencil Up Stencil Up Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
17. Wood adds so much texture and diversity to an otherwise plain space

Marbella Leoline Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
18. Matched to the front door, this floor is harmonious and homely

Solid Oak Prime Parquet The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
19. We love the use of wood everywhere in this space! The floor really stands alone too

Furniture Collection, Titchmarsh & Goodwin Titchmarsh & Goodwin Country style bedroom
20. Can you ever have too much of a gorgeous thing? Not when it's wood flooring

House in Kitaichinosawa, Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン KitchenBench tops Wood Wood effect
21. Matching the floor to the heritage beams? Genius!

Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style bathroom
22. The dark wood here is so striking but really works with the wide furniture

DIVANO DI ALFONSO, Who Cares?! Design Who Cares?! Design Modern living room
23. Period perfect, this floor looks as though it's been in place since the barn was built

Engineered Oak Flooring The Prestige Flooring Company Rustic style bedroom
24. Don't forget about your patio! Wooden decking is amazing in every garden

Nachher Bilder - Umbau, Holzerarchitekten Holzerarchitekten Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
25. Even in a small space, wood flooring makes a huge impression!

Marylebone Courtyard Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
For more floor inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Which Floor For My Living Room?

8 beautiful houses that were very cheap to make
Does wood appeal to you as a flooring option?

