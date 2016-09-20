Your browser is out-of-date.

13 inspiring ways you can have an ultra-modern kitchen

press profile homify press profile homify
Wohnküche Tholey, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Modern kitchen
If you think your kitchen could use some updating, and you've decided that an ultra-contemporary look is the way to go, you've come to the right place.

We've found some great tips from professional kitchen designers that will make revamping your old-fashioned cooking spot into a modern masterpiece an absolute doddle, whatever your preferred aesthetic. 

Let's blast off into the future. The future of your stunning bespoke kitchen, that is!

1. A modern island bar will never date your kitchen but will add a plethora of handy storage and dining options

Stay Martinez, LLACAY arq LLACAY arq Modern kitchen
2. An all-white colour scheme is undeniably modern. If you like a fresh look, this could be a great for you!

Home Staging Como Vender una Vivienda Eficazmente, Markham Stagers Markham Stagers Minimalist kitchen White
3. If all-white doesn't quite fit with your tastes, monochrome styling is bound to. Striking, brave and bold, it really perks up a space

en coeur d'ilôt, agence MGA architecte DPLG agence MGA architecte DPLG Minimalist kitchen
4. Contrasting new items and styling with something more traditional, such as an exposed brick wall, will effortlessly highlight all the modern touches you've included

rehabilitación casa en Barcelona, GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[® GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[® Mediterranean style kitchen
5. It's getting a little space-age in here now, as polished metal is a great way to ensure your kitchen looks ultra modern. Always aim to buy polished appliances at the very least

Contemporarily Dashing | BUNGALOW, Design Spirits Design Spirits Modern kitchen
6. A chalkboard wall has become the latest modern must have item. You can't deny that it would be fun to have one in a family home

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
7. Why have ordinary handles and lights when you can go all out for some funky, ultra-modern ones? What a way to make this kitchen feel out of this world!

Ultramodern Loft | CONDOMINIUM, Design Spirits Design Spirits Modern dining room
8. Reflective materials always feel modern and clean so, whatever colours you opt for, try to go for gloss

Open plan white gloss kitchen with island Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Modern kitchen MDF White modern contemporary design white gloss open plan kitchen with island
Open plan white gloss kitchen with island

9. An open plan kitchen is a modern kitchen, so break down those walls and show guests you have nothing to hide

High Gloss Open Plan Kitchen Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Modern kitchen MDF Beige ​Modern Contemporary design High Gloss Kitchen Design
High Gloss Open Plan Kitchen

10. With a breakfast bar or island, you'll need some futuristic bar stools to go with it

Retrofit Casa Swiss Park Campinas, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern kitchen
11. Modern spaces always focus on being multifunctional, so try to add a formal and casual dining area to your kitchen

CASA RC, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern kitchen
12. If you can't shake a need for colour, don't. Be as bold and unapologetic as you dare!

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição , Asenne Arquitetura Asenne Arquitetura Modern kitchen
13. If your kitchen lighting is on point, so too will you modern aesthetic be. Under-cabinet strip lighting is fantastic!

Wohnküche Tholey, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Modern kitchen
For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 Simple Ways To Organise Your Kitchen.

14 small gardens that'll inspire you to improve yours
Is your kitchen ready for some modernisation?

Discover home inspiration!

