Home extensions- 16 ways to fit your budget

Bigger isn't always better, especially if you have a firm budget to stick to. So, when it comes to home extensions, you might be surprised by what a huge impact a small addition can have.

Ask any builder and they'll tell you that just opening up say, your kitchen a tiny bit can make all the difference between a cramped, cluttered space and a usable, relaxing home.

Come with us now as we look at some small but wonderfully mighty home improvement projects that we think will be perfect for anyone's budget, property or taste!