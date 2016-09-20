Home extensions- 16 ways to fit your budget

Bigger isn't always better, especially if you have a firm budget to stick to. So, when it comes to home extensions, you might be surprised by what a huge impact a small addition can have.
Ask any builder and they'll tell you that just opening up say, your kitchen a tiny bit can make all the difference between a cramped, cluttered space and a usable, relaxing home.
Come with us now as we look at some small but wonderfully mighty home improvement projects that we think will be perfect for anyone's budget, property or taste!
It's like not even having walls!
This extension blends right in.
But what a difference it makes inside.
This modern and rustic medley is great.
Although they require a little more imagination to actually work.
Yet it's lovely and modest.
We love this cube extension!
Maximise the light it draws in by making it an orangery.
Is a steadfast way to add a small but impactful extension to a family home.
So why not add a small but noticeable addition to your home?
So a small extension really can be the difference between fun interaction and living on top of each other!
This extension has been so perfectly matched to the original house we did a double take! What a seamless way to add a living room.
What more do you need in terms of a lovely garden-facing dining room?
A family living room is great but it's always nice to have an alternative sitting area. That's a great reason to build a small extension.
Some small extensions seek to be invisible from the outside, making their impact on the interior footprint instead.
A small extension can be functional first and pretty later. We love this back-to-basics kitchen addition!
