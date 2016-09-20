Your browser is out-of-date.

Home extensions- 16 ways to fit your budget

homify
homify Modern conservatory
Bigger isn't always better, especially if you have a firm budget to stick to. So, when it comes to home extensions, you might be surprised by what a huge impact a small addition can have.

Ask any builder and they'll tell you that just opening up say, your kitchen a tiny bit can make all the difference between a cramped, cluttered space and a usable, relaxing home.

Come with us now as we look at some small but wonderfully mighty home improvement projects that we think will be perfect for anyone's budget, property or taste!

1. With glazing on all sides

Cerramiento terraza, Lignea Construcció Sostenible
It's like not even having walls!

2. Small but fantastically useful

Ground Floor Extension, Drury Rd, London Building Renovation
Ground Floor Extension, Drury Rd

This extension blends right in.

3. Blink and you'd miss this was an after market addition

Marlborough Road - Extension to Single Room Haydn Bennett Chartered Architect
Marlborough Road—Extension to Single Room

But what a difference it makes inside.

4. You don't have to blend with the original house

Rural extension, Dorset, UK, Southpoint
Rural extension, Dorset, UK

This modern and rustic medley is great.

5. Small extensions are perfect for awkward plots of land

Rear elevation showing materiality Fraher and Findlay
Rear elevation showing materiality

Although they require a little more imagination to actually work.

6. This kitchen extension must have freed up so much room in the house

supper time homify
supper time

Yet it's lovely and modest.

7. Perfect for squeezing in a dining table

Merton Hall Road, Concept Eight Architects
Merton Hall Road

We love this cube extension!

8. If an extension is small

Orangery lounge extension homify
Orangery lounge extension

Maximise the light it draws in by making it an orangery.

9. Colour-matching the new and old brickwork

Extension, Citi Construction & Developments Ltd
Extension

Is a steadfast way to add a small but impactful extension to a family home.

10. Blending in isn't mandatory

Front view of the new single storey extension ArchitectureLIVE
Front view of the new single storey extension

So why not add a small but noticeable addition to your home?

11. Every inch counts in a family home

Single Storey Extension and Loft Conversion, Lance Rd, London Building Renovation
Single Storey Extension and Loft Conversion, Lance Rd

So a small extension really can be the difference between fun interaction and living on top of each other!

12. Seamless integration

Side view of Sunroom Corylus Architects Ltd.
Side view of Sunroom

This extension has been so perfectly matched to the original house we did a double take! What a seamless way to add a living room.

13. Narrow but long

Sun room, The School House Fife Architects
Sun room, The School House

What more do you need in terms of a lovely garden-facing dining room?

14. Extra seating

Linlithgow Extension 07 George Buchanan Architects
Linlithgow Extension 07

A family living room is great but it's always nice to have an alternative sitting area. That's a great reason to build a small extension.

15. Invisible from the outside

Rear extension and remodelling in Central Bristol Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Rear extension and remodelling in Central Bristol

Some small extensions seek to be invisible from the outside, making their impact on the interior footprint instead.

16. Simple and not pushing any design boundaries

Big doors out into the garden homify
Big doors out into the garden

A small extension can be functional first and pretty later. We love this back-to-basics kitchen addition!

For more extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: How do I lower the costs of my kitchen extension?

Are you thinking about adding an extension to your home?

